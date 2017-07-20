TurboTenant Awards The Top Cities For Earning A Real Estate Degree

Athens, Ga., was ranked the number one choice for those looking to earn a real estate degree in an affordable town.

TurboTenant, a rapidly growing startup, recently conducted a study measuring the livability and affordability of US cities with high ranking real estate degree programs. Each city chosen for the study was required to have a university offering a real estate program, as well as high livability scores with a focus on world-class amenities. Each town chosen also needed to offer average two bedroom rental house prices under $1,600 a month.

TurboTenant used this data to pick the top three cities across the nation with high ranking real estate degree programs. The three cities that made the list include Madison, Wis., Gainesville, Fla., and Athens, Ga. These three cities were selected due to their outstanding amenities, quality of life, and exceptional degree programs.

Athens, Ga., was ranked the number one choice for those looking to earn a real estate degree in an affordable town. With average rent prices for a two bedroom at $848, Athens was cited as offering a blend of exceptional amenities, an array of activities, and easy access to the renowned city of Atlanta. The full article and the town’s statistics can be viewed on TurboTenant’s blog at Top Three Cities For Earning A Real Estate Degree.

