Jacobus Consulting Announces Executive Team Expansion

Jacobus Consulting, a KLAS® top rated strategic advisory and management consulting firm servicing hospitals and healthcare providers, today announced the appointment of Paulette Schroeder to VP of Healthcare Consulting Services and Matt Nelson to VP of Sales and Business Development. These appointments further increase the industry depth and national reach of Jacobus Consulting’s services, celebrating the company’s 18th year of continued success.

Paulette Schroeder oversees the strategic operations of the Consulting Services division at Jacobus Consulting. Prior to her appointment as VP of Healthcare Consulting Services, Paulette served as Sr. Managing Director of Clinical Care where she was instrumental in ensuring strategic clinical direction for health systems involving regulatory compliance measures, process re-engineering, clinical workflow redesign, and healthcare technology optimizations.

Matt Nelson oversees sales and business development for Jacobus Consulting. Prior to Jacobus Consulting, Matt served in sales leadership roles at medical device, EMR software, ERP software, and revenue cycle, clinical and IT consulting sectors across the industry. In his role as VP of Sales and Business Development, Matt brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to support providers’ most pressing challenges and advance their mission in healthcare.

“The Vice Presidents of Healthcare Consulting Services and of Sales and Business Development play a critical role in ensuring the highest standards in consulting and quality work for our customers,” said Sandra Jacobs, CEO at Jacobus Consulting. “Paulette and Matt are committed to bringing strategic and trusted advisory services to organizations nationwide and to ensuring our valued customers achieve what matters most.”

Combined, Paulette and Matt bring more than 50 years of healthcare and consulting experience to Jacobus Consulting, including profitability improvement, corporate strategy, organizational transformation, and business development.

About Jacobus Consulting

Jacobus Consulting is the leading KLAS® rated strategic advisory and management consulting firm dedicated to advancing the mission of healthcare providers across the continuum of patient care, the revenue cycle, and the journey to value-based care. Our insightful, adaptable professionals engage through systems expertise, process proficiency, and workforce transformation to help health systems realize continued excellence in patient care, optimized operations, and improved financial performance.