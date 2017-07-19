WHO: Steve Parker, Director, Global Technology Practice, Allegis Global Solutions (AGS); Jeremy Roberts, Vice President, Customer Experience, HiringSolved; Josh Zywien, Director of Product Marketing, SmashFly Technologies

WHAT: Recruitment technology experts from AGS, HiringSolved and SmashFly Technologies are hosting a live webinar titled “Man + Machine: The Fundamentals of AI for Recruiting.” As artificial intelligence (AI) begins to dominate the conversation in talent acquisition, questions arise. Will a computer take my job? What’s machine learning? What do you do with chatbots? Do I need AI? Who’s actually using it?

The confusion stops here.

Paired with human intuition, AI can empower you to evaluate candidate quality, build automated talent pipelines, improve diversity hiring, eliminate unconscious bias, and more. And these aren’t far-off goals; they’re things you can achieve now.

AGS, HiringSolved and SmashFly Technologies experts will provide a real-world perspective on:



Four practical ways talent acquisition professionals can leverage AI

How AI is redefining the skillset of a great recruiter

Why recruiters don’t need to worry about a computer taking their job

WHEN: July 25, 2017 at 2 p.m. ET

