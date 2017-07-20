2017 MMA Scholarship Recipients

Crowley Maritime Corp. has awarded Thomas B. Crowley Scholarships to four Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA) cadets based on their academic discipline and demonstrated leadership skills. The funds will provide recipients Paige Mentuck, Summer Cawley, Samuel Estes and Robert Gross the opportunity to further their higher education and pursue stated career aspirations in maritime industry after graduation.

Mentuck, from Swampscott, Mass., is a third-class cadet majoring in marine transportation. She is the first female to have achieved the rank of cadet chief mate, one of the highest deck ranks at the Academy. She spent the 2017 winter term cadet shipping aboard the Crowley-managed containership Washington Express.

Cawley, from Fernandina Beach, Fla., is a third-class cadet in maritime transportation who sailed aboard the Crowley tanker Louisiana. She has been a member of the rowing team and has organized annual entries for the Spartan Race, while also serving as treasurer of the Academy’s Muscle & Athletics Sport Society (MASS) club, which encourages cadets to live active lives. Cawley is sailing again this summer as a deck cadet aboard the Crowley-managed tanker Evergreen State.

Third-class cadet Estes, originally from Carver, Mass., is majoring in marine transportation. He sailed aboard the Crowley-managed containership St. Louis Express during his 52-day junior sea term. He has been chosen among 45 cadets to sail again during his senior sea term and has been tapped to assist the ship's third mate with maintaining the internal communication systems and computers.

Gross, a third-class cadet from Tampa, Fla., is majoring in marine engineering. His participation on the football team, including as captain, has earned him performance accolades including, second leading tackler during his sophomore year in 2015, all-conference honors as a junior in 2016, and the athletic director’s honor roll. As a senior at MMA, he hopes to complete his sea term as senior officer aboard the Academy’s 540-foot training vessel, the T.S. Kennedy.

Since 1984, Crowley has provided more than $3 million dollars in scholarship funding for more than 1,000 students. The company has also donated more than $2 million over the years to support other educational programs. In 1994, Chairman and CEO Tom Crowley Jr. established the Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship Program in honor of his father who led the company to extraordinary heights before passing away in 1994. The company continues to give scholarship dollars to deserving students in the U.S., Alaska and Puerto Rico. In 2006, the program was expanded to Central America, and to date has provided financial assistance to more than 20 students in that region. To learn more about the Crowley scholarship program, visit http://www.crowley.com/scholarships.