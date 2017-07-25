Sourcing and Purchasing professionals know Total Cost of Ownership is important, as recent Wake Forest University research with over 300 sourcing professionals shows... however most are unaware of the new digital vendor neutral SaaS online tools, such as TCO Toolkit, that empower an adaptable, structured approach for TCO analysis for their organization. Total Cost of Ownership, which is the sum of initial, operating and disposition costs of an asset or service during its useful life, has been around for many years. Unlike current "back of the napkin" and spreadsheet approaches to measuring TCO and value, the TCO Toolkit (TM) uses an award winning activity based costing approach that has proven to document and save companies millions in TCO and business value for products, systems, and services through the completion of over 1000 TCO case studies in Industrial B2B, and Public Sector vertical markets.

According to ISM, TCO Toolkit's recent presentation "Do You Know Your TCO?" had a draw of over twice the typical number of sourcing professionals...in the middle of the "Dog Days of Summer" indicating TCO Toolkit is a "Hot Topic". Best practices in TCO, Value and Pricing to Value, and related tools were shared. The webinar was well attended by Fortune 500 firms and industries such as Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, EPCs, Aerospace, Chemical, Electronics, Automotive, Logistics, Agriculture, & Public Sector.

"This level of interest from leading sourcing and purchasing professionals is exciting, particularly when you consider these are the "Dog Days" of Summer, when a lot of folks are out on vacation. We a had a great session, and the good thing about the TCO Toolkit SaaS beta platform is that it can quickly scale to meet this demand," Joe Razum, Co-founder, TCO Toolkit.

