Wall Centre Dental, a leading practice that offers dental implants and other treatments, now offers consultations for All-on-4® implant supported dentures, without requiring a referral. Permanent dentures in Vancouver, BC, are a good option for patients who have all or most of their teeth and are looking for an alternative to traditional dentures.

Patients who have lost all of the teeth on their upper and/or lower arches now have a convenient and reliable alternative to traditional dentures. All-on-4 dental implants are designed to replace entire arches, just like traditional dentures, but they are not removable. They are secured tightly in place by a few implants that are strategically placed in the jaw to deliver maximum strength and stability to the attached appliance. Permanent dentures in Vancouver, BC, eliminate the worry that often comes when traditional implant pastes and adhesives fail. With the All-on-4 system, there is no need to worry about the teeth falling out at inopportune and embarrassing times.

Another benefit of full-arch replacements is that they help the jaw to maintain its density and shape. Each implant stimulates bone growth around it and reduces degradation that inevitably occurs when the jaw bone is not stimulated. Traditional dentures do not provide this benefit because they sit on top of the gums and do not provide stimulation to the bone in any way. For this reason and others, traditional dentures need to be adjusted over time to ensure an accurate fit as the shape of the jaw bone and gum tissue change. All-on-4 full-arch replacement solutions fit well for many years and do not need to be adjusted frequently like traditional dentures. Additionally, since they are not removable, they do not need to be removed nightly for cleaning purposes and should be brushed and flossed just like natural teeth.

Patients who would like to experience the reliability, convenience and overall stability that dental implants can provide when attached to permanent dentures in Vancouver, BC, are encouraged to schedule an All-on-4 consultation with Drs. Roshan, Tehrani or Reskovich by calling Wall Centre Dental.

About the Practice

Wall Centre Dental provides personalized dental care for patients in Vancouver, BC. Dr. Parviz Roshan is an implant and cosmetic dentist and Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists. Dr. Roshan, who has practiced dentistry since 2003, graduated from the University of Jondishapour and University of Toronto, one of the oldest and most respected dental educational centers. Deeply committed to continuing education, Dr. Roshan has advanced training in Laser Dentistry, IV Conscious Sedation, Neuromuscular and Cosmetic Dentistry. As a certified Chao Pinhole® Surgical Technique provider, Dr. Roshan is proud to be at the forefront of a revolutionary new approach to repairing gum recession. To learn more about the dental services available at Wall Centre Dental, please visit http://www.wallcentre-dental.com or call 604-879-3333 to schedule a consultation with Dr. Roshan.