DATIA was founded in 1995 and has grown to represent over 1500 member companies.

The Drug & Alcohol Testing Industry Association (DATIA) has awarded Accredited Drug Testing, Inc. the National Accreditation For Administration of Drug and Alcohol Testing Programs Status. This accreditation means that their facility, operations and personnel meet the highest standards in areas such as regulatory compliance, client confidentiality, accountability, company service standards, operational practices, business ethics, and professional competency for drug and alcohol testing program management. A primary requirement of the NAADATP Program is that principal(s) of Accredited Drug Testing, Inc. have attended comprehensive training on standards of program management and have passed an industry developed exam on these policies and procedures. This accreditation is awarded to a limited amount of companies each year and the selection for the award is competitive and rigorous.

According to DATIA's Executive Director, Laura Shelton, "as a Nationally Accredited Institution for the Administration of Drug and Alcohol Testing Programs, Accredited Drug Testing, Inc.'s clients can be assured that they are committed to offering superior program services while adhering to the highest professional standards. We congratulate them on this achievement."

The Nationally Accredited for Drug and Alcohol Testing Program Management (NAADATP) program was created by quality-minded leaders in the drug and alcohol testing industry interested in raising the level of proficiency in drug testing as well as alcohol testing program management. This program aims at upholding the highest standards of program management in the company's operations and personnel.

For more information about the Nationally Accredited for Administration of Drug and Alcohol Testing Programs (NAADATP), visit the DATIA website at http://www.datia.org or call 1-800-221-4291, Monday - Friday, 9:00am - 5:00pm E.T.