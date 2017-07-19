“The repair shops that we are selling to are interacting with their customers twice; when they drop off the broken device and when they pick it up. Not many industries can say they have that kind of up-sell opportunity.” - Ashley Handa

ReVamp Wholesale launched their partnership with TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading distributor of telecom hardware and mobile device accessories. Thanks to this partnership, ReVamp Electronics will be able to give their customers access to top of the line accessories, and in turn, TESSCO will be providing distribution of Simple Snap™, ReVamp’s patented easy-to-install screen protector.

“Repair shops have really evolved into prime retail opportunities for the Consumer Electronics market.” Said David Sharma, Chief Visionary Officer of ReVamp Electronics, and the data backs him up. In 2016, the Wireless Repair industry (Repair & Parts Distribution) was worth over $4 billion dollars in the United States alone with accessory sales topping $12 billion. There are as many as 20,000 independent repair shops in the US with new stores and franchises opening every day. The reason? With the average person relying on their mobile device more and more and the cost of these devices going up with each new model, it’s become more cost effective to repair hardware as opposed to replace it. Accessories has always been a hot market, even before mobile devices could connect to the internet. With repair shops seeing a dramatic increase in foot traffic for broken devices, many are missing out on the opportunity to increase revenue and provide an exceptional customer experience, just by failing to provide the right accessories to their customers.

Ashley Handa, Director of Sales at ReVamp Electronics continues, “The repair shops that we are selling to are interacting with their customers twice; when they drop off the broken device and when they pick it up. Not many industries can say they have that kind of up-sell opportunity.”

In an increasingly competitive landscape, convenience plays a vital role in customer retention and satisfaction. By partnering with TESSCO, ReVamp customers are given the unique experience of not only buying their parts and accessories from the same location, but having them shipped together in one order. Customers who use RepairDesk, the ReVamp-integrated point of sale (POS) system, also get the added benefit of seamless ordering of TESSCO products with just a click of a button.

“This partnership with ReVamp is a great opportunity for TESSCO to grow in the repair shop space and support ReVamp’s expansion beyond simply repairs,” Nick Salatino, TESSCO Vice President of Retail Sales and Business Development. “More and more customers are purchasing accessories at repair shops and we’re excited to round out ReVamp’s offer with a wider assortment of accessories to help them deliver complete solutions for their customers.”

Anant Handa, CEO of ReVamp Electronics, adds, “We started with parts and now we have everything you would find in a carrier-retail store. This has been our goal since the beginning and was a vital partnership in our continued vision to be a one-stop solution for our customers.”

ReVamp Wholesale is the wholesale arm of ReVamp Electronics LLC and specializes in the distribution of wireless repair parts, accessories and pre-owned devices. Since the division's launch in 2013, ReVamp has developed their ReNū™ line of premium parts as well as Simple Snap™ Screen Protectors, and the Mahngo™ accessory line. ReVamp now also proudly distributes a sub-set of the TESSCO accessory lineup. They are honored to be the premier sponsor of the Wireless Repair Expo at the 2017 MWCA Trade Show in September.