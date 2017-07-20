CICTotal Manager™ Waives Set Up Fees for a Limited Time

Cloud-Based Property Management Software In addition to announcing the setup fee waiver, the company has released information regarding their easy set up process.

Contemporary Information Corporation™ (CIC™), the nation’s leading provider of resident and employment screening since 1986, has announced that they’re waiving all set up fees for their cloud-based property management software, CICTotal Manager™. Alongside their 30-day trial, the U.S. based firm enables rental properties to take advantage of features like their automated billing capabilities and maintenance request system at no charge.

In addition to announcing the setup fee waiver, the company has released information regarding their easy set up process. After creating an account and viewing a quick demo from a CICTotal Manager™ representative, companies will receive some one-on-one training with CIC™’s award-wining technical support and staff. Data importing and staff training are included within setup, and each staff member’s accessibility can be tailored through user permissions.

Alongside features like online rental payments, the subscription-based property management software provides additional capabilities like mass resident text messaging, budgeting and additional forms, marketing analytics and more. The software’s cloud-based platform makes it easy to access property information on the go, promising to boost each user’s productivity and efficiency. With no setup fees and a 30-day trial, the company invites rental properties to try it out for themselves.

A CICTotal Manager™ subscription is only $1 per unit per month (200 unit minimum) and is integrated with Contemporary Information Corporation’s (CIC™) award winning tenant screening at a discounted rate of $14.95 per applicant. The company is also offering a free 30-day trial with zero setup fees for a limited time.

Schedule a demo now by visiting http://www.cictotal.com or call 800-288-4757 opt. 2.