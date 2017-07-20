When USA Today’s article on 11 tips for retiring with a million dollar nest egg came out, Jim Hitt of American IRA in North Carolina was eager to read through it.

In the article, 11 tips are presented for investors—tips such as “be prepared for stretches in a bad market” and “boost your savings rate every time you get a raise.” While Jim Hitt says this isn’t bad advice for investment beginners, he recently took to his blog to offer a different spin on what it takes to build a powerful retirement nest egg.

“Articles like this are important,” says Jim Hitt. “They highlight some of the most important issues out there—namely, that today’s generation actually pays attention to their retirement investing from a young age. But not everyone enjoys that luxury. I wanted to present my own spin on the advice by showing that there are other ways to invest your money, even if you’re a little older and need to play catch-up.”

The CEO of American IRA in Asheville heads a Self-Directed IRA Administration firm. This firm helps people own Self-Directed IRAs, which are independently-run IRAs in control of the investor. With these IRAs, investors can diversify their assets across classes such as real estate and precious metals.

“Real estate, in particular, is something that people need to pay attention to,” says Jim Hitt. Pointing out that a Real Estate IRA comes with a number of advantages for those who want to maximize the tax-protected strategies these accounts contain, Jim Hitt points out that good investment advice needs to branch out and cover more territory. “There is a whole other world of assets out there, and very few young investors are exposed to it,” says Jim Hitt. “My goal with this blog post was to show that while these eleven steps can help you become a millionaire, there are interesting alternatives that investors can’t afford to ignore, either.”

The post, which puts some of the quality steps at USA Today in context and offers some of its own ideas, can be found online at http://www.AmericanIRA.com. American IRA can also be reached at 1-866-7500-IRA(472).

