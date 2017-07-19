Ron Huddleston, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp with Christian Morin and the Inspire Award for Canadian Partner of the Year "Genetec is a prime example of the expertise and innovation we see in our Microsoft partner community to deliver transformative solutions."

Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading provider of open architecture security and public safety solutions today announced it has won the 2017 Microsoft Public Safety and National Security Award as well as the Canada Partner of the Year Award. Recognizing its successes in the public-sector, Genetec was also selected as a finalist in the Microsoft CityNext award.

The award winners and finalists were selected from more than 2,800 nominations collected from 115 countries worldwide based on their commitment to customers, their solutions’ impact on the market and exemplary use of Microsoft technologies. Award winners and finalists from around the world were recognized at Microsoft Inspire that took place on July 9–13, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

Using Microsoft Azure, Genetec has developed solutions that are designed to build ties between the public and private sector, and encourage community-driven solutions that enhance public safety and livability. Used successfully in many cities around the world, including Detroit, MI, Atlanta, GA and Campinas in Brazil, Genetec solutions powered by Azure allow members of a community to participate and work towards common goals such as public safety, economic growth and operational efficiency.

“From the beginning, Microsoft and Genetec have shared a similar vision of the Cloud and its ability to deliver significant innovation such as big data analytics and machine learning. Today, the cloud is the foundation that enables enterprise, small and medium size businesses, educational institutions, and entire cities to build safe, resilient, and vibrant communities,” said Christian Morin, vice president of cloud services at Genetec Inc.

Ron Huddleston, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. “We are honored to recognize Genetec as the Canada Partner of the Year, and with the Microsoft Public Safety and National Security awards. Genetec is a prime example of the expertise and innovation we see in our Microsoft partner community to deliver transformative solutions.”

About Genetec

Genetec develops open-architecture software, hardware and cloud-based services for the physical security and public safety industry. Its flagship product, Security Center, unifies IP-based access control, video surveillance and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) into one platform. A global innovator since 1997, Genetec is headquartered in Montréal, Canada, and serves enterprise and government organizations via an integrated network of resellers, certified channel partners, integrators and consultants in over 80 countries. Genetec was founded on the principle of innovation and remains at the forefront of emerging technologies that unify IP physical security systems. For more information about Genetec, visit: http://www.genetec.com

