Codorníu Leads Spain's Cava de Paraje Calificado Category

Three Codorniu Cavas from the winery’s recently announced Ars Collecta range, Finca La Pleta, Finca El Tros Nou and Finca La Fideuera, were among the first 12 single estate Cavas approved by Isabel García Tejerina, the Spanish Minister for Agriculture, Fishing, Food and the Environment, for the new Cava de Paraje Calificado designation.

The Cava de Paraje Calificado designation is a new distinction which sets requirements, characteristics and quality control standards that certify the excellence of Spain’s best premium Cavas.

Codorníu recently announced the launch of its prestigious Ars Collecta wines earlier this year. An ambitious project which the company that created Cava had been developing for over a decade. the collection is made up of a total of 5 Cavas: Jaume Codorníu, the three estate and vineyard Cavas, and the 456, which is among the most expensive Cavas in history.

The collection focuses on three different terroirs from three exceptional vineyards in three different climate zones planted to three different grape varietals: Finca La Fideuera, Finca La Pleta and Finca El Tros Nou, which as of today are at the top of the country’s exceptional vineyards.

The Ars Collecta Codorníu prestige collection is part of a project that the company is carrying out across the board in all the group’s wineries. More than10 years ago, Javier Pagés, CEO of the Codorníu Raventós group, together with the winemaking team, undertook a comprehensive classification of the close to 3,000 hectares of vineyards owned by the group, the largest expanse of vineyards in Europe in the hands of the same family. During this classification, which enabled the group to raise the quality of all its products, they identified a number of extraordinary vineyards.

“With these three certified estate Cavas we are showcasing the value of Codorníu’s almost 500 years of winemaking expertise,’ says Javier Pagés, CEO of Codorníu Raventós.

More on each of the three Ars Collecta Codorníu Cavas that are designated Cava de Paraje are below:



Finca La Pleta is a small south-facing Chardonnay vineyard located 286 metres above sea level on one of the best terroirs of the Segrià region. The vines are planted on shallow loamy clay soils with very little organic matter.

Finca La Fideuera is a small jewel hidden away in the Alto Penedès, where Xarel·lo displays all its expressivity, acidity and elegance. The vines are over 25 years old, fully mature and deeply rooted into this noble limy soil that contributes structure and richness to this grand cava.

El Tros Nou is a unique Pinot Noir vineyard situated in one the coldest zones of the Cava Appellation: Serralada de Prades. Its most outstanding particularity is its “llicorella” slate soil that gives the Pinot Noir a very characteristic mineral touch.

These three Cavas de Paraje Calificado are available in very limited editions of 300 bottles with a recommended retail price of $120 each.

About Codorníu

The Codorníu Raventós group is the oldest family business in Spain and one of the oldest in the world, in addition to being the creator of Cava. Owner of close to 3,000 hectares of vineyards, in business since 1551 it is backed by over 450 years of expertise and has received over 150 prizes and awards in wines and Cavas in the last 5 years alone.

It currently has 10 wineries, eight in Spain (Bodegas Bilbaínas, Legaris, Scala Dei, Raimat, Bach, Nuviana, Abadía de Poblet, and Codorníu), one in Napa Valley, California, (Artesa) and one in Mendoza, Argentina (Septima). Its latest project, Ars Collecta Codorníu, is a collection comprised of Jaume Codorníu, three certified vineyard cavas (La Fideuera, El Tros Nou and La Pleta), and 456, the most expensive cava in history.