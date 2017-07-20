The perimeter Security solution is effective because it is a unique integration of surveillance technologies, the all-terrain capability of hovercraft and the aerial capacity of drones.

POD Ops perimeter Security solutions expand the ability of military, law enforcement and private security companies to protect valuable infrastructure in isolated areas. Hov Pod Perimeter solutions add all-terrain mobility, long range surface to air visibility, extended buffer zones, superior reconnaissance capabilities, redundant response measures and the ability to operate continuously 24/7.

“Given the logistical and economical challenges of monitoring wetlands, island clusters, deserts, swamps, large remote terrain or protected areas create unique security issues. Deploying the right surveillance technologies can increase visibility and guide security personnel to suspicious activities before they become threats,” explains Ron Harris, VP of Marketing.

“POD OPs integrates hovercraft, drones, tethers, robotics, low light cameras, thermal imaging, sonar, echo, radar, sensors, AIS, VHF, weather forecast, record/backup and replay, into an integrated system that detects, targets, tracks and responds,” adds Harris.

The POD Ops perimeter Security solution monitors target areas autonomously with pre-programmed routes, prevents intrusions and mitigates loss from theft, smuggling or vandalism systematically. In addition Hov Pod perimeter Security responds to threats with an array of long range non-lethal countermeasures deployed from multiple positions and from the surface or air.

“You can deploy from any terrain or amphibiously as opposed to traditional land based systems, in addition receive a live video feed from the remote areas monitored by the drones, hovercraft, or static surveillance options. The POD Ops perimeter security system is option based, therefore integrates with existing surveillance systems or comes with a fully operational command center,” states Peter Ward, President of Hov Pod.

“POD Ops monitoring and enforcement strategies present some of the most efficient and cost effective solutions for operating in these challenging areas and monitoring human activity,” explains Ward.

“The perimeter Security solution is effective because it is a unique integration of surveillance technologies, the all-terrain capability of hovercraft and the aerial capacity of drones. As a result the solution is capable of operating in mostly inaccessible high-risk security areas, remote borders, oil pipelines, rivers, bridges, grids, farms, construction sites or strategic infrastructure,” adds Ward.

“POD OPs perimeter security delivers actionable intelligence from remote locations, hence you quickly respond or engage from the surface or from the air. Rather than a traditional surveillance system, fixed cameras, security guards or barriers alone, we offer a continuous and persistent mobile security solution,” states Ron Harris.

Hov Pod will be exhibiting at DSEI, September 12-15, 2017, London, UK. Booth Number N7-263

From the moment we built our first Hov Pod 16 years ago we have not stopped looking for ways to innovate. In 2016 we began to experiment with integrated drone operations as there are many synergies between UAV and Hovercraft applications, we researched the many ways our products overlap and the ways they can enhance each other's operations. Now we have our own drone platform, a unique VTOL fixed wing drone, a robotic drone battery recharge and swap station, tethered drone strategies, panoramic infrared radar, and we offer autonomous hovercraft (USV).