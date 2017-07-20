Best Practices

Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a webinar titled “Learn Best Practices of a True Hybrid IT Management Approach” featuring Julie Craig, research director of application management at EMA, Rob Lamb, vice president of hybrid cloud at IBM, and Ben Fawcett, chief technology officer at Orb Data.

Increasingly, high-performing IT operations organizations are seeking a more automated and integrated approach to managing IT infrastructures, cloud networks and applications operating in hybrid environments. Yet, the majority of incumbent IT management solutions provide visibility to discrete portions of the hybrid environment—essentially technology silos—versus delivering a truly integrated, automated and analytics-driven hybrid IT management solution.

During this webinar, Craig, Lamb and Fawcett will discuss the challenges of managing today’s complex IT environments and the benefits associated with moving to a true hybrid IT management approach. They will also reveal how embarking on a strategy around hybrid IT management can help organizations:



Prioritize performance: identify and resolve IT problems quickly and proactively

Leverage analytics: make better and smarter IT management decisions

Harness existing applications: seamlessly and quickly move apps to the cloud

Reduce management data: consolidate and integrate management data for better operations efficiency and lower cost

The webinar is Tuesday, August 1 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern. Those who wish to attend can register at: http://research.enterprisemanagement.com/best-practices-of-a-true-hybrid-IT-management-approach-webinar-pr.html

