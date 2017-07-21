Free People to Re-Open in Palo Alto, California

Free People, will be relocating their Palo Alto location with expanded categories: Movement, Beauty, Party and Shoes. The store will be 5,007 gross square feet.

The new boutique will be located at The Stanford Shopping Center. The interior will be designed in the brand’s ‘Studio’ concept, highlighting the more rugged side of the Free People girl. Designed to feel like her personal workshop, the space features a mix of rugged elements and feminine details throughout. 9 fitting rooms will be available for shoppers to try items on and will feature patchwork mirrored curtains. Customers can complete purchases at one of the 4 cash wraps located in the main sales area.

An array of clothing, intimates, beauty, movement and shoes will be available at the new store. Clothing highlights include one pieces, mini dresses, knit tops, denim and more. Layering tops, soft bras, camis and sets will be carried in the intimates’ section. Sneakers, sandals, boots, and menswear styles will all be represented in the shoe department. Movement pieces from true workout wear to pieces to take you to and from the gym are on location as well as a curated collection of beauty and wellness product.

Each Free People store offers personalized shopping experiences from a team of expert stylists. Free People Palo Alto customers can schedule a one-on-one appointment with their favorite stylist, as well as interact and gain inspiration through the brand’s online Style Community, FP Me.

A special preview event will be on Thursday July 27th from 6-8PM. Customers can stop in and check out the space. Refreshments will be served and shoppers can receive giveaways with purchase.

The new location will be located at The Stanford Shopping Center 660 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto, California 94304.

For more information, images, to request an interview, or to discuss a TV opportunity, please call Katerina Patouhas at 215-454-3871 or email kpatouhas(at)freepeople(dot)com.

About Free People

Free People is a specialty clothing brand featuring the latest trends and vintage collections for women who live free through fashion, art, music, and travel. The eclectic look consists of quality apparel, shoes, and accessories that invoke attributes of femininity, spirit, and creativity with its design. Free People is distributed globally via direct channels including the Free People Global site, the Free People UK site, and the Free People China site as well as specialty boutiques, top department stores, and the brand’s free standing retail locations in the U.S. and Canada.