Former Limo Driver Opens Window Genie Franchise in Sarasota

Window Genie announces the grand opening of its newest location in Sarasota. Ryan Bates is the owner. Window Genie is a national home service franchise specializing in residential and light commercial window cleaning, window tinting, pressure washing, gutter cleaning and more. Window Genie of Sarasota will service home and small business owners throughout Sarasota, Longboat Key, Bradenton and the surrounding areas.

Before purchasing a Window Genie franchise, Bates worked in construction for over 20 years; more recently as the owner of a construction company in Breckenridge, CO. After selling that business a few years ago, he moved to Florida to be closer to family while pursuing a degree in Finance. During that time, he took a job as a Limo Driver. Bates said, “I enjoyed driving because while it was a temporary gig to get me through school, it gave me a sense of independence, which is what I loved about being a business owner in Colorado. I’ve been looking forward to getting back to being my own boss, where I’m in control of the decisions that impact my success.”

Bates weeded through the many opportunities in franchising while working with a broker from FranNet, a franchise consulting firm. Together they determined that Window Genie would best fit Bates’ strengths, weaknesses, goals and interests. Bates said, “Franchising made sense for me because I know business owners wear many hats, and that can really slow you down. Rather than going it alone, I can ramp up and meet my goals quicker with the help of a proven system and experienced support team at the corporate office.”

Window Genie of Sarasota officially opened for business on July 17th. For more information, or a free estimate, contact owner Ryan Bates directly at rbates(at)windowgenie(dot)com or by calling 941-870-4900.

About Window Genie:

Window Genie, founded in 1994, is a nationally ranked mobile window cleaning service franchise offering residential and light commercial window cleaning, window tinting, pressure washing, gutter cleaning and more. Recognized as one of the fastest growing franchise systems in North America, Window Genie has grown to more than 100 franchise partners operating in 31 states. In 2016, Window Genie became a subsidiary company of Dwyer Group®, a service-based franchise organization.