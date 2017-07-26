We both have a shared vision to solve problems for our customers with streamlined, user-friendly solutions.

RouteOne announces the addition of MeridianLink to their eContracting certified loan origination systems (LOS). Finance sources utilizing MeridianLink’s LoansPQ LOS will now benefit from a streamlined eContracting implementation process.

MeridianLink’s RouteOne eContracting certification removes the complexity of technical implementation for their LoansPQ customers. It speeds the process and enables its customers with the opportunity to begin benefiting from the time and cost efficiencies eContracting offers.

RouteOne is the industry leader in eContracting, booking more than 7.5 million eContracts to date. Currently, RouteOne has over 6,000 active eContracting dealers and 35 finance sources that have implemented eContracting.

“We both have a shared vision to solve problems for our customers with streamlined, user-friendly solutions,” stated Justin Oesterle, RouteOne’s Chief Executive Officer, “the demand for eContracting is there, and we strive to make it as easy as possible for anyone who chooses to participate.”

“MeridianLink works tirelessly to deliver the Marquee borrowing experience for Consumers, Dealers, and Lenders, our support of RouteOne’s eContracting solution is another tangible example of that commitment” stated Edward Guerin, MeridianLink’s VP of Business Development.

Finance sources interested in eContracting should contact a RouteOne Finance Source Account Manager at 866.768.8301 or http://www.routeone.com/salesteam.

About RouteOne

RouteOne was formed in 2002 by Ally Financial, Ford Motor Credit Company, TD Auto Finance, and Toyota Financial Services to improve the F&I process for automobile dealers and their customers. Connecting thousands of dealers and finance sources in North America for vehicle financing, RouteOne’s platform delivers a comprehensive suite of F&I solutions across multiple channels: in-store, online, mobile, and via third-party solutions. Its product line-up include credit application, eContracting, menu, online/mobile retail services and compliance. In addition, RouteOne enables dealer choice across a wide variety of best-in-class providers through open integrations with over 140 DSPs. More information is available at http://www.routeone.com.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., developer of the industry's first multi-channel account opening and loan origination platform, is a leading provider of enterprise business solutions for 20,000+ financial service organizations. The company’s passion for excellence is reflected in their web –based credit reporting, lending and new account opening/deposit technologies, which all enjoy solid reputations as being cutting edge, reliable and affordable. Based in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink is committed to creating smart solutions that deliver real value. For more information, visit http://www.meridianlink.com.