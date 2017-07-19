HMP Expands Global Portfolio with Wound Care Training in Singapore

HMP, a leader in healthcare content and continuing medical education events, announced today that its Wound Certification Prep Course (WCPC) will be offered in Singapore in October, through a partnership with Changi General Hospital.

Taking place October 5-6, 2017, the course will be led by Greg Patterson, MD, FACS, CWS, Medical Director, General and Vascular Surgery, Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery, Archbold Center for Wound Management and Hyperbaric Medicine, Thomasville, Georgia. The twenty-five nurses and physicians participating will spend two days reviewing stages of wound healing and various topical therapeutic interventions in preparation for sitting for either the Certified Wound Care Associate® (CWCA®), Certified Wound Specialist® (CWS®), or Certified Wound Specialist Physician® (CWSP®) board examinations that will be offered on October 7.

“Expanding our medical education portfolio globally marks a significant milestone for our company, as well as our wound care division,” said Jeff Hennessy, chairman and CEO, HMP. “This is the first step in the expansion of this program internationally and we look forward to continuing to build an understanding of each market we enter to ensure we deliver relevant value and exceptional education in order to help health care professionals around the world improve patient care.”

The WCPC Singapore offering marks a progression of HMP’s continued focus on expanding its portfolio globally. Earlier this year, the company announced the launch of EMS World Americas, a new educational and networking opportunity for EMS professionals in Latin America that will take place September 21-24 in Bogotà, Colombia.

As the only review course recommended by the American Board of Wound Management Foundation (ABWM), WCPC is the industry-leading preparation course providing a comprehensive review of wound management for those interested in preparing for wound certification board exams, recertifying, or gaining a more advanced understanding of wound care.

“We are very pleased to be working with HMP to offer standardized wound care education and certification preparation to our team treating patients with chronic wounds,” said Dr. Steven Kum, Vascular Surgeon at Changi General Hospital. “Certification will not only benefit the professional growth of our practitioners and clinicians, but ultimately the rehabilitation of our patients.”

To learn more about the Wound Certification Prep Course, please visit woundprepcourse.com.

About HMP

HMP is a multi-channel leader in health care meetings, content, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited continuing medical education events and clinically relevant, evidence-based journals for the health care community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include Consultant, the monthly, award-winning journal relied upon by primary care practitioners, Psych Congress, the largest, independent mental health meeting in the U.S., EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMS, EMT and paramedic event, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpholdings.com.

About Changi General Hospital

Changi General Hospital (CGH) is an award-winning public hospital with over 1,000 beds caring for a community of 1.4 million people in eastern Singapore. CGH offers a comprehensive range of medical specialties and services, helmed by a highly experienced and skilled team of healthcare professionals who consistently deliver excellent health outcomes and care for patients.