A new Leadership Team has been elected by the Board of Directors of The International Society of Sustainability Professionals (ISSP). The new officers assume their roles as the organization continues to grow its ISSP Sustainability Professional Certification Program and increase its capacity through partnerships with Organizational Members and Education Partners.

The new ISSP Leadership Team consists of:



Rob Andrejewski, ISSP-SA, Director of Sustainability at University of Richmond, Richmond, VA. Rob is now President of ISSP for the current 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Rosalinda Sanquiche, ISSP-SA, Founder of Well Written Consulting, St. Augustine, FL, is now Vice President of ISSP.

Lucinda Brown, ISSP-CSP, Principal Consultant at STET Sustainability Consulting, Norwich, VT, was elected Treasurer of ISSP.

Marsha Willard, ISSP-CSP, Principal of AXIS Performance Advisors, Portland, OR, continues in her role as Secretary of ISSP.

Simon Harvey, ISSP-CSP, Executive Director at Proxima, Auckland, New Zealand, was re-elected as Development Director of ISSP.

Jeff Yorzyk, ISSP-CSP, Director of Sustainability at Green Chef, Boulder, CO, will stay active in ISSP in his new role as Past President of ISSP.

To see a listing of all current ISSP Board members, click here.

“Alongside the ISSP Board of Directors and the 2017-2018 Leadership Team, I look forward to continuing to work toward the advancement of sustainability,” said new ISSP President Rob Andrejewski. “As professionals, we are bonded by the idea that a better way is possible. There has never been a better time to join ISSP and work together in forging that path.”

About ISSP

The International Society of Sustainability Professionals (ISSP) is the world's leading professional association for sustainability professionals. ISSP is a member-driven organization committed to moving the profession of sustainability forward by leading the design and delivery of the ISSP Sustainability Professional Certifications, and by building strong networks and communities of practice. Webinars, online courses, sustainability professional’s body of knowledge, special reports, and resource directories are just a sampling of the rich content offered to members. Formed in 2007, ISSP has more than 1000 members from every region of the world. For more information about ISSP, please visit http://www.sustainabilityprofessionals.org.