Imagine Marilyn Monroe, Madonna, Neil Diamond, Elvis, Cher, Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake, Joan Rivers, Robin Williams, Lady Gaga, Barbra Streisand, Tiger Woods, Tim McGraw, Kenny Rogers, Frank Sinatra and numerous other icons of the past and present all gathered together to perform and be seen. No, it’s not another reality show… It’s The Sunburst Convention of Celebrity Impersonators returning for its 15th anniversary year to The Florida Hotel & Conference Center located at The Florida Mall in Orlando from Wednesday, August 30 through Sunday, September 3, 2017.

**This year, all are invited to attend special talent showcases open to the public on Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September 2 from 1pm-4:30pm where impersonators will perform, delight and entertain the masses, featuring a special Sunburst edition of “Celebrity Match Game” and “The Tonight Show”. Plus, guests can get their picture taken with their favorite “celebrity” during intermission and following the showcases. Tickets are $25 per person at the door and $20 online, with a special discount available to attend both showcases at http://www.SunburstConvention.com.

“We are ecstatic to celebrate our milestone 15th anniversary and continue providing one-of-a-kind, special and often surreal opportunities for the public to come to our showcases and enjoy all our spectacular talents and entertainment,” says Producers Greg M. and Jackie Thompson. “Sunburst is the largest principal event for celebrity impersonators and lookalikes from around the world. After packed houses last year, we are excited to see even more new and returning faces for our big anniversary year in what is without a doubt guaranteed to be an over-the-top fun and memorable experience for everyone.”

Each year, over 100 of the world’s best professional celebrity impersonators, lookalikes and tribute artists fly, drive and cruise into Orlando for the Sunburst Convention to gather, mingle, network, educate themselves and have an unforgettable time. They are joined by numerous talent buyers, talent agents, producers and meeting planners from all over the country who are invited to watch the imitators perform live and make a lasting impression. Sunburst features performance showcases, themed parties, an awards banquet, promotional room and tons of photo opportunities. The general public is also invited to attend and rub elbows with the "Just About Famous" stars, and with special public access again this year, now even more spectators can enjoy the unique, fun and one-of-a-kind entertainment Sunburst has to offer.

Sunburst is held at The Florida Hotel & Conference Center located at The Florida Mall at 1500 Sand Lake Road, Orlando, 32809. For more news, information and to purchase public showcase tickets in advance for the 15th Annual Sunburst Convention of Celebrity Impersonators, visit http://www.SunburstConvention.com.

