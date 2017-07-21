No kid should ever go hungry at school in America.

Dalton, The House On Cliff and Lauren Carnahan are excited to announce that, as part of their Summer Tour across 18 cities, they will be helping School Lunch Fairy raise funds and increase awareness about the issue of lunch debt affecting over half of public schools across the nation.

According to a 2016 survey of 1,000 school meal program operators by the School Nutrition Association, about 75% of districts had unpaid student meal debt at the end of the school year. The median amount of debt per district was $2,000, but it can run much higher in large districts - up to $4.7 million, according to the association. Students with accounts in arrears are often stigmatized by the experience and many will not even be given an alternative meal.

Inspired by a report on NPR news about school lunch shaming, Christian Cordon-Cano and Bernardo Hasbach, both high school juniors in Florida, launched http://www.SchoolLunchFairy.org to raise funds to help kids pay for school lunch. In just a few months, they raised over $10,000 and have donated to schools in CA, FL, IN, IA, NJ, and WA. “But we won´t stop there,” says Christian Cordon-Cano, adding that “our objective is to help kids in every state in the country.”

“That's why we are so excited to help School Lunch Fairy raise funds. These teen-agers rock,” says William Santana, bassist for The House On Cliff, adding, “I’ve seen how hard it is for someone to skip a meal or two at school because you don't have money. No kid should ever go hungry at school in America.” Dalton, The House on Cliff and Lauren Carnahan kick-off their summer tour with a concert in Boston, MA on July 22nd. Tickets for the Summer Tour can be purchased at http://www.daltonrapattoni.com/.

Every donation to School Lunch Fairy helps, no matter how small. The artists are so passionate about raising awareness and funds to stop lunch hunger and shaming, they are all giving a free download of a recent release as their gift. Please visit http://www.SchoolLunchFairy.org to make a small donation.

Twenty one year old Dalton Rapattoni is an Alternative/Pop singer/songwriter from Dallas, Texas who is most recently known for being one of the Top 3 finalists on the 15th and final season of the hit Fox Television show, American Idol. Dalton began performing at the age of 12 when he formed his first band Fly Away Hero, which released two EPs (Fly Away Hero, Now Boarding.) At 14, he was contacted by a casting director that discovered his band through YouTube and asked him to audition for a new act called IM5. The principles were Simon Fuller, Perez Hilton and Jaime King. From over 30,000 nationwide auditions, Dalton was chosen for the group. Over the next 4 years, Dalton worked with many well-known producers, songwriters and choreographers, including Toby Gad, Harmony Samuels, Rock Mafia, Nappytabs, and Meghan Trainor. At 18, Dalton reunited with his childhood band Fly Away Hero, who landed themselves at #17 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart after releasing a new EP titled Lost and Found that debuted at #22 on the Alternative charts and included their song Hercules, written by Dalton, which remains the #1 selling song on the EP. Dalton released his single, “Signs” on July 14, 2017 and his album, Nobodys Home is due out on September 22, 2017. http://www.daltonrapattoni.com/

The House On Cliff is a four piece, 70s inspired, high-energy rock band from Boston MA with a passion to bring rock and roll back to the masses. Chad, Charles, Marc, and William met while studying at Berklee College of Music. Since 2014 they have released two EP’s, most recent being ‘Skin & Bones’ (May 2016) which premiered on AXS.com, opened for SayWeCanFly in the UK, headlined First Night and Harborfest in Boston, and completed five national tours and most recently won Hard Rock Rising Battle of the Bands in Boston.. The moment these guys hit the stage their goal is to make you fall in love with the beautifully ferocious beast that is rock and roll. Whether it be your first rock experience or hundredth, no matter your age, they want you to know rock and roll is not just for some, it is for everyone.Their newest single, Life Goes On is out August 4, 2017. The House on Cliff is distributed by SRG-ILS Group, a Universal Music Group, EMI Music Europe & Caroline/EMI USA distribution company. http://www.thehouseoncliff.com/

Lauren Carnahan is recognized by her powerful voice and when she’s not in the studio or choreographing her next show, you can find her on tour or wherever coffee is sold. She released her debut EP “Out of Nowhere” to a SOLD OUT crowd in 2014. Her second EP “Unbreakable” featuring her hit “Life of the Party” was released in January 2016. Touring in 2016, Lauren performed at such notable events as NASCAR, SXSW, the Grow Wild Tour and The State Fair of Texas. Her original song, “Catch 22” was released later in 2016 and her new single, "Criminal" released on June 30, 2017. Her sound is mature pop with impressive harmonies, amazing vocal range and electronic infusion. http://www.laurencarnahan.com/

For further information on School Lunch Fairy, contact Christian Cordon-Cano at SchoolFairyLunch)(at)gmail(dot)com

For further information on Dalton Rapattoni, contact Sarah Facciolo at sarah(at)rightanglepr(dot)com / 212-777-6727

For further information on The House On Cliff, contact Peggy Iafrate at Peggy(at)stregamarketing(dot)com / 857-498-1112

For further information on Lauren Carnahan, contact Jamie Ramsey at Jamie(at)stregamarketing(dot)com / 972-768-2867