Tom Schott Joins Missouri S&T Department Advisory Board

Tom Schott, senior exploration geologist for The Doe Run Company (Doe Run), has been named a member of the Geoscience and Geological Engineering Department advisory board at Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T). The board will share real-world insights and experience with the department to help it better prepare Missouri S&T geoscience and geological engineering students to join the workforce.

Dr. Marek Locmelis, professor of geosciences, and geological and petroleum engineering, at Missouri S&T, invited Schott to join the board. Locmelis recently took on the role of department leader and noticed a need for additional professional influence in geological and geoscience education.

“Tom brings the industry expertise needed to help advise the education of future geologists and mine professionals,” said Dr. Locmelis. “Because of his background and experience, Tom knows exactly what set of skills is required for students who envision a career in the mining industry. His input on our curriculum will ensure that our graduates continue to be among the best-prepared young professionals in the nation.”

“Young professionals coming out of college need certain skills to ensure they are successful,” said Tom Schott. “In my years of experience in the mining industry, having real-world exposure to mining, reporting and documentation experience is invaluable. Dr. Locmelis is taking the department in the right direction to make sure its students are well prepared for employment.”

Schott appreciates the opportunity to further his personal involvement with the university as he is witnessing its impact firsthand. Although he received a master’s degree in mineral engineering from the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology in 1994, his two sons attend Missouri S&T, one studying mining engineering and the other metallurgy.

About The Doe Run Company

Based in St. Louis, The Doe Run Company is a privately held natural resources company and a global provider of lead, copper and zinc concentrates. Dedicated to environmentally responsible mineral and metal production, Doe Run operates one of the world’s largest, single-site lead recycling centers, located in Boss, Mo. The Doe Run Company and its subsidiaries deliver products and services necessary to provide power, protection and convenience. Doe Run has operations in Missouri, Washington and Arizona. For more information, visit http://www.doerun.com and sustainability.doerun.com.

About Missouri S&T

Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a research university of more than 8,800 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 97 degree programs in 39 areas of study and awards bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. degrees in engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, the humanities, and the liberal arts. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit http://www.mst.edu.