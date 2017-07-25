Data Sales Co. Expands IT Hardware Remarketing Team

Data Sales Co., has expanded options for companies looking to simplify and reduce the process of de-installing, transporting and reselling their surplus computer hardware. Data Sales would like to introduce two new members of its team.

Dave Sisson joins Data Sales with over 30 years of IT remarking, reconfiguration and resale experience. Dave brings with him valuable in-depth experience and the product knowledge needed for creative sales solutions. Committed to providing a superior level of service to our partners, Dave offers clients the support they need and service they deserve.

Contact Information: 952-895-3310 and/or dsisson(at)datasales(dot)com

Mason Schneider, a Burnsville native, joins Data Sales directly from the University of St. Thomas and just graduated this past May. He will be placed as a trainee for the first year and move wherever the sales and marketing sector sees a best fit for him. Please reach out to both Dave and Mason with your IT hardware needs.

Contact Information: 952-895-3346 and/or mschneider(at)datasales(dot)com

About Data Sales Co.

Data Sales Co. employs more than 100 people at its Burnsville, MN and Scottsdale, AZ locations, with more than 220,000 square feet of office and warehouse space. The company owns and operates a custom fleet of local and over-the-road trucks, providing business technology services to clients in all 50 states. With over four decades of experience in IT hardware and more than 30 years of experience in Technology Leasing, Data Sales Co. is uniquely positioned to meet your business technology needs. To learn more visit http://www.datasales.com.

Data Sales offers:

