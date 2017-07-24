Contravisory, an SEC registered Investment Advisory firm located in Norwell MA, announced it has added John Fasciano to the firm as Director of Private Wealth.

John Fasciano joined Contravisory in 2017 as Director of Private Wealth. Previously, John spent 8 years at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management delivering financial planning and investment solutions to high net worth families and institutions. John brings a holistic hands-on approach to building customized retirement solutions to affluent individuals and families.

John received his degree from the College of the Holy Cross. He currently resides in Boston, Massachusetts with his wife.

Bill Noonan, CEO of Contravisory, explains, “this addition to the team is a function of our growth and commitment to our clients. As we look to expand our offering and client base, we are excited to have John join the team and help us continue to grow and serve our clients."

Founded in 1972 by G. Edward Noonan, Contravisory is a SEC registered Investment Advisory firm and serves clients of all types from high-net worth individuals and families to large corporations and institutions. To learn more about Contravisory please go to http://contravisory.com.