Police Dog

Attorney Alex Galindo with the law offices of Curd, Galindo & Smith, LLP has filed a $2,200,000 tort claim with the City of Huntington Beach Police Department. The tort claim is a precursor to the filing of a lawsuit. Mr. Galindo's client, Ryan Abney age 24 alleges that he was leaving a private house party with a friend at approximately 1:30AM on February 19, 2017 in the City of Huntington Beach.

The Claim states that while Abney and his friend were waiting for a ride home on the sidewalk of Bikini Street a neighbor believed that Abney and his friend were involved in criminal conduct while Abney was standing in the driveway of a vacant home. The claim further states that Huntington Beach Police responded to the neighbor's call and confronted Abney and his friend. The claim filed with the City alleges that without provocation or resistance the police officers released the K-9 on to Abney. Abney was transported to Huntington Beach Hospital and later transferred to UCI Medical Center where Abney underwent surgical repair of his right bicep. Abney alleges in the tort claim that he suffered injuries to his right bicep, lacerations, abrasions and hematoma due to the dog bites to his right arm and groin area.

Abney contends that his medical bills are over $200,000 and that he has not been able to return to work as a security guard.

