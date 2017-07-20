When my son was diagnosed with Dyspraxia at the age of 4 and a half, I hadn’t heard of the disorder. I instantly recognized the need for greater awareness, education and resources.

To raise awareness about Dyspraxia and Developmental Coordination Disorder (DCD), Dyspraxia Foundation USA will host a Facebook Live event with actress Leigh-Allyn Baker, best known for her role on the Disney Channel hit show Good Luck Charlie. As a mother of a son diagnosed with Dyspraxia, Baker is committed to supporting the foundation’s efforts to drive awareness and education. Viewers can tune into the live event at 4:30 p.m. Pacific time on August 3 by visiting facebook.com/DyspraxiaUSA.

Dyspraxia and DCD make it difficult to plan and coordinate physical movement, and they’re almost unknown in the USA. But the conditions are far more common than most Americans imagine. The World Health Organization says that Dyspraxia and DCD affect up to ten percent of the population, which is why this famous mom is speaking up about it.

“When my son was diagnosed with Dyspraxia at the age of 4 and a half, I hadn’t heard of the disorder,” said Baker. “I instantly recognized the need for greater awareness, education and resources, which is why I am proud to be partnering with Dyspraxia Foundation USA. Together, I hope we can help parents, educators and communities better understand the disorder and how to empower those living with it.”

Dyspraxia affects the brain, impairing motor, memory, judgment, processing, and other cognitive skills. The disorder also impacts the immune and central nervous systems. As Dyspraxia often comes with a variety of comorbidities, each person with Dyspraxia has different abilities and challenges. The most common concern is DCD, a motor-planning-based disorder that can prevent fine and gross motor development.

Dyspraxia symptoms can include delayed early motor movement, repetitive behaviors, delayed language development, struggle with sensory input, limited response to verbal instruction and much more. Boys are more likely than girls to be diagnosed with Dyspraxia, commonly between the ages of 6 and 12 years old. And according to the Dyspraxia Foundation UK, an undiagnosed Dyspraxic child is five times more likely than an average child to suffer from mental health problems by the age of 16.

“The mission of Dyspraxia Foundation USA is ‘U.S.A.’: Understanding, Support, and Acceptance. We help parents and caregivers understand the disorder, support children, teens and adults living with DCD and Dyspraxia, and increase acceptance in schools and the job market.” said Warren Fried, founder of Dyspraxia USA. “We are thrilled to have Leigh-Allyn Baker join us in this mission.”

Baker’s oldest son first showed symptoms of Dyspraxia, including hand dominance issues, struggles with balance, falling, toe walking and a compromised immune system when he was only preschool age. After consulting several doctors he was officially diagnosed with Dyspraxia at 4 and a half. Since diagnosis, Baker’s son has undergone a series of Occupational and Physical Therapy treatments resulting in better balance, development of gross and fine motor skills and strengthening of his low muscle tone. Physical therapy has specifically helped his toe walking. He is now able to walk on his heels about 50 percent of the time. He also has a tutor to keep him up to speed with his academics and has recently received an Individualized Educational Program (IEP) to secure proper accommodations in the classroom. The IEP will allow him to have the structure and support needed to succeed in both academics and life skills. One of the biggest changes Baker has made for his immune system and body is Chiropractic care along with an all organic, gluten free, dairy free, and dye free diet. He also sees a homeopath and natural path MD.

Baker will participate in an interview with the Dyspraxia Foundation USA in front of a small studio audience at 4:30 p.m. Pacific time on August 3 at The Beat Box Studio in Los Angeles. Those interested in learning more about Dyspraxia and Baker’s personal story can tune into the event via Facebook Live by visiting facebook.com/DyspraxiaUSA.

For more information on Dyspraxia and how to support the organization, visit http://www.dyspraxiausa.org.

About Leigh-Allyn Baker

Leigh-Allyn Baker is internationally known as Amy Duncan, the lead in the Disney Channel 5 years running hit series “Good Luck Charlie”.

Leigh-Allyn has been busy in the indie feature film world. She has starred opposite Janine Turner in Take Two for Faith, Joey Lawrence and Bill Engval in Wish for Christmas, Kristen Johnston and George Hamilton in Swiped and Krista Allen in Misfits.

She has also been seen in the Indy feature Little Savages opposite Katherine McNamara and Jamie Kennedy and Camp Cool Kids with Michael Gross and Markie Post.

Leigh- Allyn also starred and Executive Produced the highly successfully TV Movie Bad Hair Day opposite Laura Marano (Austin and Ally) for Disney Channel.

Before starring in Good Luck Charlie, Leigh-Allyn was best known in the recurring role of Debra Messing’s neighbor Ellen in Will and Grace. A few of her guest starring roles include House M.D. and My Name is Earl, along with recurring roles on In Case Of Emergency and Hannah Montana.

About the Dyspraxia Foundation USA

The Dyspraxia Foundation USA was founded in 2006 to raise awareness of Dyspraxia and DCD in order to help children, teens and adults navigate the condition. Since that time, Dyspraxia USA has been helping parents seek an early diagnosis and the early interventions required to help their children navigate their physical and emotional challenges throughout their lives. Dyspraxia’s secondary mission is to support adults who are recently diagnosed or need appropriate support and treatment.

###