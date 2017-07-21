“This facility supports our customers with a strong addition to our network of stations and will offer easy on-and-off highway access for class 8 vehicles," said Drew West, CEO of ANG

American Natural Gas (ANG), a premier distributor of alternative motor fuels, and a portfolio company within HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC), announced today that it has opened a public compressed natural gas (CNG) station in Liverpool, New York, a suburb of Syracuse.

Located at 7253 Oswego Road, less than one mile from exit 38 on the New York State Thruway (I-90), the Liverpool station will meet regional demand for high-performing, easily-accessible CNG fueling facilities for the region’s heavy-duty and long-haul trucking fleets.

“Our customers are helping drive our expansion, as we continue to hear and respond to their needs for alternative fuel infrastructure across New York State,” said Drew West, Chief Executive Officer of ANG. “This facility supports our customers with a strong addition to our network of stations and will offer easy on-and-off highway access for class 8 vehicles. It also creates new opportunities for fleets interested in CNG, which will now have convenient access to the cleaner, safer and more affordable fuel.”

ANG currently owns and operates approximately 40 fueling stations in 13 states across the United States, inclusive of stations in process and under development. In New York State, ANG’s developed a CNG network along I-90 for over-the-road-truck fleets traveling between Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and the Albany area.

This Liverpool station is built around cold weather-reliable systems, including a top-of-the-line 250 HP GE compressor packaged by Cobey Energy, with two points of temperature compensation and a Xebec dryer. The station features two Bennett CNG dispensers equipped with NGV1 nozzles for light and medium-duty use and NGV2 nozzles to accommodate heavy-duty and transit vehicles. The fast-fuel station is designed to accommodate high-capacity, large volume users.

Natural gas is the cleanest burning alternative fuel available that has the power to run heavy-duty vehicles.

It is also quieter, safer, less expensive and abundant in America. Vehicles that run on natural gas generally emit 13 to 21 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions than vehicles that run on gasoline.

Business owners or fleet managers interested in learning more about converting to CNG are encouraged to contact ANG, 866-264-6220 or info(at)americannaturalgas(dot)com.

About American Natural Gas, LLC

At American Natural Gas (ANG) the future is within reach and we can bring you closer. Through our growing network of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations for the transportation industry, we’re delivering opportunity to fleets across the country. Our team of highly-trained strategists, designers and operations professionals is changing perspectives and increasing potential as we improve the CNG experience and move the alternative fuel industry forward. ANG is a portfolio company within HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC). To learn more, visit http://www.americannaturalgas.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and certain oral statements made by our representatives from time to time may contain, forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements include information describing actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "may," "will," "could," "might," or "continues" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release include without limitation statements regarding the beliefs and assumptions of ANG's management. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, both positive and negative. Such important factors include, without limitation, issues related to our ability to realize efficiencies, cost savings, income and margin improvements, growth, economies of scale and other anticipated benefits of strategic transactions; and difficulties related to the integration of financial reporting of acquired or target businesses; effects of litigation, indemnification claims, and other contingent liabilities.