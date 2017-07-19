CME Outfitters Launches New Online Dermatology Education Hub

CME Outfitters (CMEO), a leading accredited provider in continuing medical education, has developed a unique Dermatology Education Hub where clinicians can find up to date listings of all currently available activities on various common skin conditions, such as aging skin, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and atopic dermatitis. In addition to these free educational activities, the hub also features resources that clinicians can use in practice to educate their patients.

As the body’s largest organ, the skin is constantly working to protect the body’s internal organs and regulate temperature, among other vital functions, and the condition of one’s skin can reflect their overall health and aging status. Dietary supplementation and healthy lifestyle choices are critical in keeping the skin healthy over time; however, many clinicians are unaware of the vital role that nutrition and dietary supplementation play when it comes to aging skin. The Dermatology Education Hub offers activities that provide this important education to clinicians, as well as resources they can download and use to promote pro-active skin care with their patients.

Diseases of the skin, such as atopic dermatitis and psoriasis, affect people of all ages and can take a significant toll on the patient’s quality of life. In the case of atopic dermatitis, newly emerging compounds have been shown to significantly improve symptoms while also producing less severe side effects than current treatments. Creating personalized action plans for patients has been shown to contribute to improved adherence and outcomes. CME Outfitters has developed short webcast activities, called CMEO Snacks, to educate clinicians on utilizing new compounds and the developing personalized action plans for their patients with atopic dermatitis.

Psoriasis affects an estimated 7.5 million people in the United States alone, with associated estimated cost of treatment reaching roughly $63 billion in 2013. According to the CDC, up to 20% of patients with psoriasis with develop a serious joint inflammation condition, known as psoriatic arthritis (PsA). The activities featured on the Dermatology Education Hub highlight topics such as new and emerging treatments and guidelines for managing psoriasis, team-based care, patient goals, and engaging patients to improve outcomes in psoriasis, and coordinating care between dermatology and rheumatology to improve outcomes for patients with PsA.

CME Outfitters has also partnered with PACK Health, a health management company, to offer additional help and support for patients with psoriasis. A downloadable postcard resource is available on the hub for clinicians to share with their patients. Additional resources and activities will be added to the hub as they become available.

