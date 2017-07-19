CME Outfitters (CMEO), a leading accredited provider in continuing medical education, is excited to announce that findings from their exclusive PredictCME analysis of outcomes from an educational activity on ulcerative colitis (UC) were accepted for presentation at the World Congress of Gastroenterology at ACG 2017 in Orlando, Florida, to be held October 13th-18th. The poster will available for viewing on Tuesday, October 17th.

The presentation, entitled, “Factors Influencing Best Practices in Treating Ulcerative Colitis: Results from a Predictive Modeling Analysis of Educational Outcomes Data,” will focus on PredictCME, CMEO’s latest offering for adding value and dimension to its outcomes studies. “Traditional statistical comparisons of pre- versus post-activity performance are important for demonstrating performance improvement,” said Jamie Reiter, PhD, Director of Educational Outcomes at CMEO. “However, they do not provide information regarding the factors that influence practice behaviors, which will help guide needs assessments for future activities and ensure the appropriate topics, formats, questions, and audiences are targeted.”

PredictCME is based on a form of predictive modeling, known as CHAID (chi-square automatic interaction detection). CHAID is often used in data mining, but CMEO is the first provider to use it in medical education. PredictCME is CME Outfitters’ exclusive method for applying CHAID to their educational activities, so that they can design future activities with a scientific basis for what impacts performance. PredictCME has advantages over linear and logistic regression, including the ability to incorporate both continuous and categorical data, as well as output in the form of a classification (or decision) tree. The visual output provides a detailed and intuitive representation of the interplay between predictor and response variables, as well as how the variable categories are broken down.

The study was based on an educational activity entitled, “Deep Remission, Top-Down Treatment Strategies and Real-World Data in Patients with UC: An Interactive and Innovative Case Series,” which consisted of a live and live-streamed symposium at Digestive Diseases Week 2017. Interactive infographics were integrated to facilitate content delivery and translation, with surveys assessing knowledge, confidence, and behavior administered before and immediately following the activity. Over 400 clinicians participated in the live and live-stream activity, including 119 of whom took the pre-survey used for the PredictCME analysis. Two behavior questions, reflecting individualizing treatment and initiating early treatment, were combined into a single behavior score and used as the response variable. Demographics, knowledge, confidence, and evaluation data were entered as predictors.

Findings revealed confidence to be the strongest predictor of the combined behavior score, with knowledge and confidence predicting the separate behavior questions. Detailed results will be shared at the meeting.

“We are excited to be able to present our findings with clinicians and scientists at ACG,” said Reiter. “The hope is that by our sharing this information, clinicians will better understand what motivates behavior, as well as potential barriers to best practices, and can more easily identify potential changes they can make in their own practices to improve patient outcomes.”

A copy of the poster will be available at the CMEO website at the conclusion of the World Congress of Gastroenterology in October 2017. The enduring portion of the educational activity is still available for participation at http://www.cmeoutfitters.com/UCcase17 .

