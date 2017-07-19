Our strategy is to help clients modernize their current operational models to effectively support and interact with development teams so the organization can move toward a DevOps environment or even a no-ops environment,” explained Russ Albright, CEO.

Crosslake has been selected by Insights Success magazine as one of its 20 Most Valuable IT Solution Provider Companies.

According to Insights Success, Crosslake is a milestone in the ever-changing IT solutions and software development sector and it is making its mark in the consulting and services landscape helping organizations implement agile architectures, methodologies and DevOps to attain an aggressive pace of innovation.

Crosslake works with its clients to help them think more strategically and innovate new services and tools. It uses technologies including PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service), such as Pivotal Cloud Foundry, because it allows for faster and more efficient code re-use. It has also created Crosslake Labs to provide highly skilled resources in a distributed development environment to accelerate the development and scaling in a modern and automated environment.

“Our strategy is to help clients modernize their current operational models to effectively support and interact with development teams so the organization can move toward a DevOps environment or even a no-ops environment,” explained Russ Albright, CEO. “It’s great to be recognized for our distinct approach to vision and execution,” added Albright.

Crosslake specializes in providing services including Transformational Roadmaps, Technical Assessments, Organizational Optimization, Quality Assurance Acceleration, DevOps, On-Premise to Cloud, PaaS including Pivotal Cloud Foundry, IT Operations and Corporate Services.

About Crosslake

Crosslake is a privately-owned Information Technology and Software Development Services company. From strategic vision to planning and architecture, development and execution, Crosslake works to transform organizations and optimize software delivery. With extensive boots-on-the-ground experience in IT execution and shipping software, Crosslake provides end-to-end value with expertise in management consulting and advisory services providing both strategic and tactical insight. Established in 2008, Crosslake is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more info, visit: http://www.crosslaketech.com

About Insights Success Magazine

Insights Success is a top global business magazine for enterprises focusing distinctively on emerging as well as leading fastest growing companies. It delivers leader’s viewpoints & ideas, latest products/services, etc. Insights Success magazine reaches out to all the “C” Level professional, VPs, Consultants, VCs, Managers, and HRs of various industries.

For more info, visit: http://www.insightssuccess.com