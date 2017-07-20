TargetSolutions, the leading provider of e-Learning applications for the fire service, will unveil game-changing enhancements for managing fire department training at the International Association of Fire Chief’s (IAFC) 2017 Fire-Rescue International in Charlotte, N.C.

TargetSolutions will be at booth No. 1237 during exhibit hall hours July 27-29 to answer questions and showcase recent updates to the industry’s most dynamic online firefighter training technology.

In 2016, more than 16.5 million training and compliance tasks were completed by thousands of agencies utilizing the platform. New upgrades will make that process even more user-friendly, said TargetSolutions’ Director of Product & User Experience Jennifer Jones.

“TargetSolutions is focused on releasing time-saving updates that reduce the number of clicks it takes to get where you want to go,” Jones said. “Our most recent set of updates were designed with busy training officers in mind.”

Here are some of TargetSolutions’ new capabilities that will be on display during FRI:



The ability to manage and deliver custom activities with fewer steps when tracking training and compliance

The ability to efficiently assign activities directly from the activity build page

The ability to effectively control file versioning inside the system, as well as upload pictures and other documents on mobile devices

In addition to enhanced usability, attendees of the annual conference can learn more about TargetSolutions’ latest training courses, including the all-new NFPA® 1410 Fireground Evolutions Series.

Soon fire departments will be able to create their own competency assessment to test firefighters’ knowledge and fill training gaps, Jones said. New functionality will enable training officers to set test questions and automatically assign TargetSolutions courses and their own activities to explain concepts behind missed questions.

“New courses and platform functionalities like this are a part of TargetSolutions’ goal of continuous improvement,” said Jones. “Upcoming TargetSolutions product enhancements will continue to make it even easier to create, deliver and track through the platform.”

In addition, a TargetSolutions representative will attend the IAFC’s Volunteer & Combination Officers Section’s (VCOS) annual meeting where Michael Accardo III of the St. Tammany Fire District 9 will be honored as the 2017 Training Officer Recognition Award winner. Accardo, a chief of training and safety for the combination department in Bush, La., was selected for the prestigious honor because of his unmatched commitment to delivering innovative firefighter training.

This marks the fourth year in a row TargetSolutions and the VCOS are teaming up to present the prestigious honor, which is designated each year for an individual who displays exemplary conduct befitting of a training officer. Capt. Chip Everett of Oshtemo Township Fire Department (Mich.), Asst. Chief Brad Pinsky of Manlius Fire Department (N.Y.) and Deputy Chief Steve Malone of the Manhattan Fire Protection District (Ill.) won the award in previous years.

About TargetSolutions

TargetSolutions delivers cutting-edge software applications, engaging online training courses, and world-class customer service. The company was founded in 1999 and today there are more than 4,000 organizations across the country using TargetSolutions’ innovative technology to solve their training challenges. For questions about TargetSolutions, please check online at http://www.targetsolutions.com or contact us today (800) 840-8048.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions sets the standard for excellence in delivering online continuing education, training and performance support solutions to the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries, as well as industrial, public safety and IT fields. Through its brands RedVector, TargetSolutions, LearnSmart, and Scenario Learning. Vector Solutions offers individual courses as well as and large-scale corporate training solutions via a state-of-the-art Learning Management System. With an online library exceeding 5,000 courses authored by more than 200 subject matter experts, Vector Solutions serves professionals and firms across the globe. The recipient of numerous community honors and industry awards, Vector Solutions was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, call 1-866-546-1212 or visit http://www.vector-solutions.com/.