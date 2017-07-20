Net Zero Zone Again Returns to Greenbuild 2017

“With microgrid market growth significantly outpacing forecasts made by industry experts just two years ago, the Net Zero Zone at Greenbuild continues to reflect the progress of the marketplace opportunity for alternate energy generation, storage and distribution and has been a show feature in the Expo Hall since its creation in 2014,” said Lindsay Roberts, group director, Informa Exhibitions. “Showcasing progressive technology on the show floor perfectly aligns with our mission of moving the green building movement forward while simultaneously educating our audience in new and exciting interactive formats.”

The Net Zero Zone will be held in the Expo Hall with alternative renewable power coming from solar arrays located outdoors and will feature:



Products and services of participating site-based power suppliers and managers

Products and services of participating exhibitors in the Net Zero Zone

A “live” Microgrid Showcase area on the show floor

A Networking Lounge adjacent to the Showcase and Net Zero Zone.

A net-zero energy building is a building with zero net energy consumption, meaning the total amount of energy used by the building on an annual basis is roughly equal to the amount of renewable energy created on the site.

The official launch of the Net Zero, in a now traditional ceremony called “Greenbuild Unplugged” will take place Wed., Nov. 8 at 10:30 a.m. in the Net Zero Zone located in the Expo Hall inside the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, and all Greenbuild participants are invited to attend.

Designed using EMerge Alliance standards for the hybrid use of alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) power in buildings, the Net Zero Zone showcases the safety, efficiency, reliability and resiliency of hybrid microgrids – systems of on-site electric power generation, storage and distribution that can operate either in combination with the local utility grid or in isolation from it. Exhibitor booths in the Net Zero Zone will demonstrate the seamless capability of semi-autonomously operating both on, off and in combination with the local utility grid.

“The theme of this year’s conference is ‘All In,’ which includes leaving no stone unturned in our pursuit of what’s next — new technology, new ideas and new ways forward,” said Kate Hurst, senior vice president of conferences and events, USGBC. “The Net Zero Zone is a great example of what’s next when it comes to sustainability. It is no surprise that the largest sustainable building conference in the world is the best place to showcase this evolved approach to electric power systems.”

According to EMerge Alliance President Brian Patterson, the Alliance is on a mission to create a more resilient and sustainable infrastructure for electric power in the same way the Internet created such an infrastructure for data, and the Net Zero Zone will give conference attendees a hands-on look at the technology in actual use. We’re beginning to call it the Enernet, or energy network as we look to combine the virtues of smart building electroactive actuators and sensors with distributed computing, big data analytics and site based clean renewable power. It represents the intersection of the Internet of Things with smart buildings, smart communities, smart cities and a smart matrix of energy systems and grids.

“Greenbuild 2017 attendees will find it hard to overlook the significance of seeing a fully functioning microgrid in a city that is a leader in promoting renewable energy, conservation and the use of clean energy through its Renew Boston Solar initiative. Boston’s ‘Greenovate’ program seeks to work with the broader community, so hosting this year’s Greenbuild with its unique Net Zero Zone is the perfect place to demonstrate the city’s commitment to reducing the impact of climate change.

The non-profit, non-government EMerge Alliance is involved in more than 100 hybrid AC/DC microgrids being tested and demonstrated at key sites around the world, including in the USA, Europe, Asia, and most recently, several African and other developing world economies. EMerge regularly teams up with organizations like the IEEE, IEC, IET, NFPA, NEMA, SEIA, SEPA and USGBC to help demonstrate and standardize the latest technology in efficient, resilient, clean, safe and affordable electric generation, storage and use available.

Greenbuild, owned and operated by Informa and presented by USGBC, is the world's largest conference and expo dedicated to green building. The three-day conference is expected to attract 25,000+ attendees and 800 exhibitors annually from across the green building sector, spanning commercial and residential professionals, architects, building owners and operators, students, advocates and educators. This year’s conference takes place at the Boston Convention & Exhibitions Center (BCEC) in Boston and is co-located with ArchitectureBoston Expo (ABX).

EMerge, Informa, and USGBC will hold an open public webinar on Tuesday July 25th at 12 Noon EDT to share detailed plans for Net Zero Zone and Microgrid Showcase participation. Interested parties may use the following link to register for this free presentation: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1069467856032114434

About the EMerge Alliance

The EMerge Alliance is a nonprofit, open network of more than 100 organizations reinventing electric power through the development of forward-thinking standards for the highly resilient, sustainable and safe use of reliable and efficient hybrid AC/DC power in both commercial and residential buildings. These standards focus on using DC power that simplifies the use of locally produced clean energy, storing it on-site and directly powering today’s digital and power electronic devices. The EMerge Alliance Registered product program is also the industry’s only program designed to simplify the specification and use of DC power products. Learn more at Greenbuild’s Net Zero Zone or http://www.EMergeAlliance.org.

About Informa Exhibitions U.S., Construction & Real Estate

Greenbuild International Conference & Expo is part of Informa’s Global Exhibitions Division. With over 200 trade and consumer exhibitions annually, Informa Exhibitions is a global market leader in such end markets as Beauty, Construction & Real Estate, Design, Life Sciences, Maritime, Health & Nutrition, Natural Products, Agriculture and Pop Culture. Through face to face and digital channels, our transaction-oriented exhibitions and trade shows enable communities to engage, experience and do business. In doing so, we bring together people who want to buy and sell, network, do business and gain inspiration. Our industry insight, coupled with our innovative and entrepreneurial approach, provides them with the opportunity to create business advantage and access markets.

Informa Exhibitions is a division of Informa PLC, a leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events business, creating unique content and connectivity for customers all over the world. Informa PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.”

About the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC)

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a prosperous and sustainable future through cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings. USGBC works toward its mission of market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visit usgbc.org, and connect on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.