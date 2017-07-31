e-Gift Cards Make Gift Giving Simpler and Faster Than Ever Before

eGiftCards.co.uk "The progression toward ease and convenience is complete, with “e-Gift Cards” that can be sent instantly via Email or SMS text”

Today marks an important event in the progression of how UK shoppers give and receive presents with the launch of eGiftCards.co.uk, a website dedicated to instant emailable e-gift vouchers from the UK’s most popular shops, restaurants, experiences and more.

“For decades we enjoyed giving and receiving paper gift vouchers from our favourite shops, restaurants, cinemas and more” said Caroline Watson, co-founder and Managing Director of eGiftCards.co.uk. “Ten years ago that started to change as merchants came out with electronic plastic gift cards. And now, the progression toward ease and convenience is complete, with “e-Gift Cards” that can be sent instantly via Email or SMS text”.

eGiftCards.co.uk is a pure-play website dedicated this new form of gift voucher, featuring give-in-an-instant eGiftCards from the UK’s top retailers, restaurants, cinemas and more. Shoppers can also choose to schedule delivery for a later date – opening up a world of convenience as they can pre-plan gift giving occasions for the entire year – never missing a birthday or special occasion again!

“We partnered with GiftCloud in order to develop this consumer-friendly option, and fully expect our customers to be thrilled with this new gift giving option” concluded Ms. Watson.

About eGiftCards.co.uk

With over 50 top retailers to choose from, eGiftCards.co.uk is a UK online shop for instant e-vouchers sent via Email or SMS text. The website was created by the founders of TheGiftCardCentre.co.uk, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Gift Card Centre Ltd, a privately held corporation with offices in Buckinghamshire UK.

About GiftCloud

Giftcloud is a UK based business, specialists in providing digital solutions for marketing campaigns, rewards, and portals, supplying digital gift cards in “real time” from over 70 major retailers.