Vista College’s new Online Diploma program in Business Administration and Leadership provides students with a comprehensive platform from which to build a career in service, retail, and other general business sectors. Enrollment has begun immediately for Vista’s newest online diploma program.

The Business Administration and Leadership program covers four fundamental disciplines: leadership, marketing, strategy and finance. Each course provides students with management and leadership skills to apply in the real world for maximum impact. Throughout the program, students can demonstrate their mastery of topics by earning digital competency badges in management, communication, and leadership through individual assessments and application projects. Upon completion of the program, a diploma is awarded.

“Our new Business Administration and Leadership curriculum is evidence-based. Assessments are used to demonstrate to employers that our graduates are prepared and employable,” said Vista College’s Online Director Dr. Art Waller. “The program is designed to support meaningful learning. Through assessments, students can demonstrate what they know and can do. After graduation, our graduates will be able to demonstrate with evidence that they are prepared for entry-level management positions.”

Graduates will gain knowledge in the following upon graduation: accounting practices, management, leadership principles, small business management, business math, human resource management, marketing principles, computer applications, professional strategies, business communication and career strategies.

Vista College not only offers a wide variety of career training programs online, but also throughout Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. Each career program is staffed with industry experts and leading professionals, ensuring students an affordable, quality education that will help them pursue successful careers in their chosen fields. Financial aid is available for those that qualify. Graduates benefit from Vista’s career services assistance, which includes resume preparation and interview coaching.

For more information on Vista College, go to http://www.vistacollege.edu. More details on this program may be found at http://www.vistacollege.edu/online/programs/business-administration-and-leadership-online/ or http://www.vistaisyou.com.

