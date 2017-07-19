PropLogix Named Among Florida Companies to Watch This is a competitive award and we are very honored to be named as one of Florida’s Companies to Watch.

PropLogix, an industry leader in real estate due diligence, has been named as one of Grow Florida’s Companies to Watch in 2017.

The company, headquartered in Sarasota, is one of the fastest growing companies in the nation, and has been consistently recognized as an industry leader for its technological innovations.

“This is a competitive award and we are very honored to be named as one of Florida’s Companies to Watch. We have a goal to disrupt the status quo in the real estate industry and really change the way people buy homes by providing them with the most complete insight into their property,” said PropLogix CEO, Tim Healy.

Winners were selected from more than 500 applicants, representing some of fastest-growing and most innovative companies in Florida.

About PropLogix

PropLogix provides vital assistance in the performance of key pieces of due diligence in connection with the home buying experience. They uncover hidden municipal liens, obtain HOA certificates, procure surveys, and follow lien releases after closing.