WealthVest and Thrivent Independent Kick Off Partnership

Thrivent Independent, a division of Thrivent Financial, and WealthVest are working together to help Christians be wise with money. Thrivent Independent has entrusted WealthVest with the distribution of its Multi-Year Guarantee Annuity: Growth You Can Count On, soon to be available in banks and broker-dealers for clients seeking safety and fixed income alternatives. The Thrivent Independent products offered through WealthVest will be underwritten by Thrivent Financial.

“WealthVest is excited for the relationship with Thrivent Independent, a division of Thrivent Financial,” said Lincoln Collins, President of WealthVest. “We know that the products offered by Thrivent Independent are backed by an organization committed to helping people be wise with money.”

Thrivent Financial was named one of the “World's Most Ethical Companies” by Ethisphere Institute for the sixth consecutive year in 2017.** For more than a century, Thrivent has been helping Christians be wise with money and live generously. Thrivent has earned a rating of A++ (Superior), highest of 16 ratings, (May 2017) from A.M. Best, an independent insurance ratings agency.***

“Thrivent’s mission is to help Christians be wise with money and live generously, and their commitment to making a difference in the lives of others puts them in a category all their own,” said Wade Dokken, President of WealthVest. “We are pleased to join them in this partnership.”

”We selected WealthVest as our exclusive distributor of annuity products in banks and broker-dealers for their thought leadership in the annuity distribution space,” said Jim Thomsen, President of Thrivent Holdings. “We’re confident that their proprietary tools and resources will help thoroughly educate financial professionals on Thrivent’s Multi-Year Guarantee Annuity so that they can join us in leading people to make wise money decisions.”

Associates from Thrivent Independent and WealthVest kicked off their partnership by collecting two tons of food during a four-day drive serving Gallatin Valley Food Bank, and then joined forces to greet guests, prepare and serve meals, and clean up at “One Night Out” at the Community Café. Meals were provided for 142 families and individuals.

*Guarantees are backed by the financial strength and claims-paying ability of Thrivent Financial.

**Thrivent Financial was named one of the “World’s Most Ethical Companies” by Ethisphere Institute for our leadership in promoting ethical business standards and introducing innovative ideas to benefit the public. "World's Most Ethical Companies" and "Ethisphere" names and marks are registered trademarks of Ethisphere LLC. For details, visit Ethisphere.com.

***Ratings reflect Thrivent Financial's overall financial strength and claims-paying ability but do not apply to the performance of investment products.

Insurance products underwritten and issued by Thrivent Financial, the marketing name of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans, Appleton, WI. Independent financial representatives are licensed insurance agents/producers appointed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans. For additional important information, visit Thrivent.com/disclosures.

About WealthVest

WealthVest is a national field-based wholesaling team specializing in fixed and fixed index annuities in broker-dealers and banks. Backing WealthVest’s traditional field wholesaling model is a full internal support model, dedicated key accounts team, and an internal operations team. WealthVest is dedicated to giving broker-dealers and their advisors the training, research, marketing and tools to help their clients with retirement planning. WealthVest.com

About Thrivent Independent

Thrivent Independent is a division of Thrivent Financial, a not-for-profit membership organization that helps Christians be wise with money and live generously. Thrivent Financial is the largest fraternal benefit society in the U.S. and is one of the largest life insurers owned by its membership. Thrivent Independent allows independent financial representatives and financial organizations to share Thrivent’s unique mission with clients they serve. Christians who are served by independent agents now have the opportunity to become members of a unique organization with access to Thrivent’s product solutions and membership benefits. ThriventIndependent.com.

About Thrivent Financial

Thrivent Financial is a not-for-profit membership organization that helps Christians be wise with money and live generously. It offers its more than 2 million member-owners a broad range of products, services and guidance nationwide. For more than a century it has helped members make wise money choices that reflect their values while providing them opportunities to demonstrate their generosity where they live, work and worship.