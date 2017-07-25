Arizona Digestive Health Signs with Smart Clinic

Smart Clinic announces the signing of Arizona Digestive Health, the largest GI group in the Southwest, to employ Smart Clinic’s HIPPA-compliant, web-based patient engagement platform. Arizona Digestive Health is the leading private GI practice in Arizona, and the largest GI group in the Southwest consisting of 56 physicians and 24 locations.

“It’s great using the Smart Clinic application in our office,” said Joseph David, MD, of Arizona Digestive Health. “The platform is having a positive impact on patient care and operations and it integrates well with our EMR. Patients are more accountable for their procedure preps and the push notification feature has greatly reduced calls to our office due to lost paper instructions. Smart Clinic’s clinical survey feature keeps our finger on the pulse of patients using our IBD medical home, ensuring they receive individualized care based on their specific needs.”

Arizona Digestive Health will utilize the Smart Clinic platform to provide mobile procedure preparation protocols and appointment reminders for its patients. The technology will be used to educate patients about their procedures, simplify the preparation process, and utilized in their IBD medical home. The physicians at Arizona Digestive Health are committed to improving patient health and longevity by providing high-quality, compassionate and dedicated digestive care that is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

"We are very excited to be working with Arizona Digestive Health, and bring the Smart Clinic platform to all their patients," stated Robert Backie, Smart Clinic CEO. "Our HIPAA-compliant solution enables doctors to effectively communicate with their patients, introduce ongoing education outside of the exam room, and improve procedure prep by up to 35%.”

Smart Clinic’s effectiveness continues to be validated by medical care providers, with a clinically-proven 35% improvement in patient preparation. An extraordinary industry achievement, this improvement in patient preparation has resulted in a growing number of endorsements from leading gastroenterology doctors and organizations, including the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG). ACG has selected Smart Clinic as their official patient engagement application and continues to promote the platform to their more than 13,000 members nationwide.

About Smart Clinic

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Smart Clinic is a physician-conceived and designed mHealth application that enables trackable patient compliance and effective, confirmable two-way communication. Smart Clinic enhances patient engagement, compliance and satisfaction, providing patients relevant, timely and pertinent information that educates, encourages and improves the patient’s ability to manage their own health, all while streamlining back office workflow. For more information, visit http://www.smartclinicapp.com.