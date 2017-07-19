Benjamin Aguilera, a Corporate & Securities Practice shareholder in the Phoenix office of Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been elected Co-Vice Chair of the Executive Council of the Business Law Section of the Arizona State Bar for the 2017-2018 period, a one-year term. The election took place during the 2017 Annual State Bar Convention. In this role, Aguilera will share responsibility for the sponsorship and administration of the programs that are devoted to the legal education of the members of the Business Law Section of the State Bar of Arizona and other programs and issues that impact the business law community.

Aguilera has a wide-ranging background in U.S. corporate, M&A, finance, and venture capital matters. In addition, he has experience in international transactions in Mexico, Central and South America, Spain, and Portugal in corporate, M&A, venture capital, finance, anticorruption protocols, hospitality, resorts, commercial and residential real estate, and mining matters. Aguilera has also coordinated litigation, tax, intellectual property, labor, and environmental matters in Mexico and Latin America.

According to the Business Law Section Mission Statement, “the purpose of this section shall be to promote the objectives of the State Bar of Arizona within the area of business law, and, to that end, to further the development of that field of the law and all its branches to cooperate in obtaining uniformity with respect to both legislation and administration in all matters within this field; to simplify and improve the application of justice in this field; to promote throughout the State of Arizona the legal education of members of the Bar and the public on new developments and problems within this field by sponsoring meetings, institutes, and conferences, the preparation, sponsorship and publication of legal writing in this field; and otherwise to further the interests of the State Bar of Arizona and of the legal profession as a whole in any and all ways relating to this field of the law, all in conformity with the bylaws of the State Bar of Arizona as in effect from time to time.”

