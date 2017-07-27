Killing Cyanobacteria Drives EarthTec Rapid Response Program

Time is crucial when dealing with cyanobacteria, the goal is to resolve it quickly. Our Rapid Response Program puts a risk free response system in place before the situation occurs.

An increase in cyanobacteria blooms in reservoirs, and lakes across the U.S. have water departments on high alert this summer. Without proper treatment, cyanobacteria can degrade water quality. Large cyanobacteria blooms can produce unsightly scum, taste and odor issues or even harmful cyanotoxins.

Cyanobacteria blooms in lakes from the East to California and the Pacific Northwest have prompted officials to issue health advisories to residents in some cases. Incidents such as these are spurring the adoption of local and statewide monitoring programs. National guidelines for treating cyanobacteria are still in development. Meanwhile, some municipalities are deploying innovative methods to preserve water quality.

One such approach involves the use of EarthTec, a copper-based, liquid algaecide. “Time is crucial when dealing with cyanobacteria, the goal is to resolve it quickly,” says David Carrington, of Earth Science Laboratories. “Our Rapid Response Program puts a risk free response system in place before the situation occurs.” The four step Rapid Response Program, developed by Earth Science Labs has no initial cost and begins with a site evaluation. The final step actually installs EarthTec at the water treatment plant, still at no cost, in case an event should occur. There is no charge for the program if it isn’t needed. However, if a cyanobacteria bloom or harmful algal bloom does occur, the EarthTec treatment system is ready to deploy rapidly. EarthTec’s new Rapid Response Program can help municipalities and water treatment plants restore water quality in as little as two days.

EarthTec is EPA registered and NSF Certified to ANSI Standard 60 as an additive to drinking water. For more information visit earthtecwatertreatment.com. Follow EarthTec on LinkedIn.