Grant from CR Bard Supports Music Therapy at NJ Adult Day Center

The Visiting Nurse Association of Somerset Hills (VNA) has received a $5,000 grant from the C. R. Bard Foundation, Inc. to support the music therapy program offered at the Adult Day Center at Somerset Hills, a service available through the nonprofit home care agency. Using evidence-based methods, professionally trained and certified music therapists develop programs that promote cognitive stimulation, social interaction, and emotional well-being. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, research shows that music can enrich the lives of people with Alzheimer’s disease.

“The VNA and Adult Day Center extend our thanks to the C. R. Bard Foundation for their generous support,” said Marie Sperber, VP of Business Development & Philanthropy at the VNA of Somerset Hills. “Music therapy is a valuable component of the specialized programming offered at the Center. Regardless of cognitive ability, every member has the opportunity to benefit from an individualized social and sensory experience.”

The Adult Day Center provides a warm and welcoming setting that enhances the quality of life for people who will benefit from companionship during the day, including those with Alzheimer’s, moderate dementia, or functional impairments due to stroke or chronic illnesses. Caregivers also receive a much-needed break from their stressful daily routine, allowing time for work and other non-caregiving responsibilities while feeling confident while their loved one is safe and not lonely. The care provided at the Center may help delay need for placing a loved one in an assisted living or nursing facility.

C. R. Bard, Inc. headquartered in Murray Hill, NJ, is a leading multinational developer, manufacturer and marketer of innovative, life-enhancing medical technologies in the fields of vascular, urology, oncology and surgical specialty products.

About VNA of Somerset Hills

The Visiting Nurse Association of Somerset Hills and its subsidiaries provide individuals and families with comprehensive, high quality, cost-effective home and community healthcare services, regardless of ability to pay, using partnerships where appropriate. The VNA is a charitable, tax-exempt home health agency and hospice certified by Medicare, accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Program and licensed by the New Jersey Department of Health and Senior Services. Credentials include recognition as a 2016 HomeCare Elite® Agency.

For more information about the organization:

Web: http://www.visitingnurse.org

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VNAofsomersethills

Linkedin: http://www.linkedin.com/company/vna-of-somerset-hills

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VNASomHills