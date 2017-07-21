Congratulations David Cooper for Winning $10,000 Hole-In-One during Sapphire Foundation for Prostate Cancer 14th Annual Golf Tournament Supporting prostate cancer victims while playing golf and partying with the most beautiful entertainers in the world is a mitzvah, a good deed for all involved.

On Monday, June 5th, 2017, during the Sapphire Foundation for Prostate Cancer Annual Charity Golf Tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada, David Cooper, from Carnevino Italian Steakhouse, shot a hole-in-one and was awarded $10,000 by the charity.

This is the 14th year for this event which has helped raise over a $2.5 million since the inception of the Foundation and have helped hundreds of men in the Las Vegas area financially while they were dealing with prostate cancer.

Over 40 golf teams competed in this year’s annual golf event held at the Bali Hai Golf Course and raised over $250,000 in donations. Sapphire Foundation for Prostate Cancer would like to thank the following sponsors for their participation in this year’s event.

What makes this event so popular is that the teams are accompanied by beautiful Sapphire Caddies. Over 100 Sapphire entertainers donated their time to the Foundation. The day begins with a buffet breakfast where players can bid on their favorite Sapphire Gem to be their caddy.

The Foundation is dedicated to advancing research, financially supporting patients with day-to-day financial needs and creating hope for the Las Vegas prostate cancer community. To find out more, visit http://www.SapphireProstateFoundation.org or call 702-556-2100.

Peter Feinstein, Managing Partner says, “Supporting prostate cancer victims while playing golf and partying with the most beautiful entertainers in the world is a mitzvah, a good deed for all involved. F#ck cancer!”

About the Foundation

The Sapphire Foundation for Prostate Cancer is focused on helping men with prostate cancer that need financial assistance for medical expenditures and other financial needs while being treated for prostate cancer. We also hope to motivate men to get tested for the disease as early detection proves to be crucial in the treatment process. The foundation established in 2003 and has generated over $2 million in donations and sponsorships to benefit programs related to the disease, for prostate cancer research and financial assistance for survivors of this disease.

The Sapphire Foundation for Prostate Cancer is a 501(c)(3) organization located at 3753 Howard Hughes Parkway, Ste. 220, Las Vegas, NV 89169. Phone 702-556-2100, email info(at)sapphireprostatefoundation(dot)org or visit us on the web at http://www.SapphireProstateFoundation.org. If you are a cancer survivor and would like to request financial assistance please contact us. The foundation is always looking for sponsors since this helps them raise money, so ask about sponsorship.

For more detailed information about the Foundation, the tournaments, the charity, the registration process, the sponsors and sponsorship opportunities, please visit http://www.SapphireProstateFoundation.org or call 702-556-2100. “Follow” us on Titter @Sapphire_Social and “Like” us on Facebook @SapphireCharity.