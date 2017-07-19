A leading health care cloud computing company Steve’s background and experience complements our leadership team as we look to advance MTS to our next stage of operational maturity and sustained growth.

Med Tech Solutions (MTS), a leading health care cloud computing company, recently announced it has acquired the Minnesota based Health IT business unit of Constellation Inc., a move that will help the company better serve its clients and promote continued growth. With an already established base of operations in St. Louis, the acquisition is expected to help MTS expand its presence in the Midwest and deepen MTS’ bench of Health IT experts who specialize in NextGen and other clinical systems.

MTS’ CEO James Deck says Constellation’s Health IT business unit and MTS share similar vision, values and strategy.

Additionally, Constellation Inc. Vice President of Health IT Operations, Steve Heimel, is moving into the role of COO at MTS. With more than 25 years of management experience, Heimel will bring a wealth of knowledge in health information technology, operations management, business development and system implementation. In Heimel’s new role as COO, he will oversee technology and delivery, the PMO office and client management.

“Bringing Steve on board is one of the key steps for us to take toward building a fully integrated cloud-first health care IT platform,” said Deck. “Steve’s background and experience complements our leadership team as we look to advance MTS to our next stage of operational maturity and sustained growth. As a high-growth, fast-paced cloud and health care IT services company, MTS and our customers will benefit immensely with Steve as COO.”

About Med Tech Solutions

Med Tech Solutions is a national health care cloud computing company that works exclusively with payers and providers to provide simple and cost-effective health information technology and cloud solutions. MTS is headquartered in Valencia, Calif., with regional offices in St. Louis, Minneapolis, MN, and Morristown, N.J. For more information, visit: http://www.medtechsolutions.com.

About Constellation

Minneapolis-based Constellation is a holding company of policyholder-owned insurers and other organizations providing medical liability insurance and services that support physicians and other health care providers. Through partnerships offering solutions that help providers deliver better quality patient care, a better patient experience and lower costs of care, Constellation, founded in 2012, aims to become a leader in health care provider support and risk solutions. For more information, visit: http://www.ConstellationMutual.com.