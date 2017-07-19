Earth Science Laboratories Renews Partnership in South Korea

We’re looking forward to working with Soft Aqua for another eight years. They believe in our mission to provide clean water for the planet and have invested heavily in infrastructure to treat algae throughout South Korea.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas, July 19, 2017 – Earth Science Laboratories Inc. has renewed a long-term partnership with South Korean company Soft Aqua Co. Ltd. For the past decade, Soft Aqua has partnered with Arkansas-based Earth Science Laboratories to distribute EarthTec, a copper-based, liquid algaecide. The two companies recently renewed their long-term relationship with a contract extending EarthTec distribution rights for Soft Aqua in South Korea.

“We’re looking forward to working with Soft Aqua for another eight years,” said Earth Science Laboratories CEO, David Nicholas. “They believe in our mission to provide clean water for the planet and have invested heavily in infrastructure to treat algae throughout South Korea.” Nicholas credited the ongoing partnership to free trade agreements with South Korea and praised Soft Aqua CEO, Heejung Jung, for expanding EarthTec’s distribution channels in the country.

Earth Science Laboratories Inc. develops advanced water treatment products. The company specializes in the treatment and prevention of algae and invasive species such as zebra mussels and quagga mussels. Soft Aqua Co. Ltd. is the exclusive distributor of EarthTec in South Korea. Soft Aqua distributes EarthTec for use in water management in South Korea.

EarthTec is EPA registered and NSF-Certified to Standard 60 as an additive to drinking water. For more information, visit earthtecwatertreatment.com. Follow EarthTec on LinkedIn.