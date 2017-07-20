Dr. Patrick Cieplak, Dentist in La Plata, MD, Invests in Latest Imaging Technology

Dr. Patrick Cieplak, an experienced dentist in La Plata, MD, recently acquired the VATECH i3D Smart Cone Beam CT imaging system for his practice, Cieplak Dental Excellence. This specific model is a leading piece of technology that is used to obtain greater accuracy when placing dental implants and performing a variety of other treatments.

As a compassionate dentist in La Plata, MD, Dr. Cieplak is constantly looking for ways to improve patient comfort during treatment while simultaneously improving the accuracy and long-term outcome of common procedures. The VATECH i3D Smart Cone Beam CT imaging system helps him achieve both of these goals by increasing the precision of dental implant placement and making it possible to identify and avoid sensitive nerve structures when placing implant posts. Implant placement is a popular solution for tooth loss, and it yields positive long-term results when performed correctly. Unlike other popular tooth replacement methods, implants offer the unique benefit of maintaining jaw bone health and preventing bone degradation. When placed with assistance from a 3D CBCT imaging system, implants are more likely to deliver long-term reliability and dental functionality.

The VATECH i3D Smart Cone Beam CT imaging system captures both an Auto Panoramic image and a CT scan in one convenient, highly detailed scan. Being able to instantly see both a 2D and 3D view of the same scan has a variety of benefits. When used together, the scans reveal a detailed picture of the various dental structures and give Dr. Cieplak the ability to show patients a professional, clear image when explaining treatment plans. Dr. Cieplak applies the high level of detail offered in each scan to implement accurate dental implant placement procedures.

Dr. Cieplak invites patients with missing teeth to discover the long-term benefits of dental implants placed by a practice with leading technology. Patients who wish to receive dental implant placement from a skilled dentist in La Plata, MD, are invited to call Cieplak Dental Excellence at 301-609-9999.

About the Doctor

Dr. Patrick Cieplak is a general dentist offering personalized dental care to patients in La Plata, MD. Dr. Cieplak is dedicated to learning the latest dental techniques and has completed hundreds of hours of continuing education courses. Dr. Cieplak is one of only 3,000 dentists to receive the Academy of General Dentistry’s Master’s Degree and he is a Fellow in the International Congress of Oral Implantology as well as Associate Fellow in the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. Cieplak Dental Excellence strives to offer each patient customized treatment to help them achieve proper oral health. To learn more about Dr. Cieplak, his team or the services they offer, please visit http://www.patcieplakdds.com or call 301-609-9999 to schedule an appointment.