Eco-Strip Announces the Availability of the Speedheater™ Cobra

Eco-Strip, LLC announced this week the availability of Speedheater™ System’s newest product, the Speedheater™ Cobra. Using 20-year-tested infrared technology, the Speedheater™ Cobra strips paint, varnish and adhesives. Infrared heat stripping with Speedheater™ products has been proven to be quicker, easier and safer than other paint stripping methods.

Heat guns are commonly used to strip paint. However, the blowing heat emitted from a high heat gun is not easy to control. With the Cobra, paint temperatures can be controlled simply by adjusting the distance of the tool from the paint. The Speedheater™ Cobra softens paint and varnish in as little as one to three seconds. Yet it uses 75% less energy than a heat gun.

The Speedheater™ Cobra solves a number of issues associated with other paint stripping methods. There is absolutely no downtime between stripping applications and repainting. The Speedheater™ Cobra removes paint in soft, large pieces that are easily contained. This eliminates messy paint chips and airborne dust which can contaminate surrounding areas. It does not penetrate into the wood. The Speedheater™ Cobra is safe and efficient to use on windows, staircases, tight corners, furniture, boat details and carved wood.

“The Speedheater™ Cobra is a breakthrough in paint stripping technology.” said Catherine Brooks of Eco-Strip. “No other tool matches the Cobra in efficiency, dependability or comfort. We are pleased to offer this product to both professionals and DIYers.”

The Speedheater™ Cobra is fast. Only one, very quick heating application is necessary to completely remove paint. The Cobra can also be used to remove factory-applied paint off cabinets and cars, as well as difficult to remove adhesives such as epoxy and old window putty. The Cobra kills mold, fungus and algae on both wood and concrete.

The Speedheater™ Cobra is specially designed to be small, comfortable and efficient. The tool’s six short bulbs and compact head deliver highly-concentrated infrared rays. The entire tool weighs just 22oz. and has an adjustable Support Bar which can be used to angle the tool from 15 to 60 degrees. This reduces stress on the arm and wrist during use. The Support Bar can also be used to safely store the tool.

About Eco-Strip, LLC

Eco-Strip, LLC is the exclusive US distributor of the Speedheater™ System. The company strives to provide safe and efficient paint stripping products. They offer a variety of Speedheater™ products, painting accessories and tools. Speedheater™ products are available for sale through Eco-Strip’s website. The website also provides valuable information about the use of Speedheater™ products.

For more information about Eco-Strip, please visit https://eco-strip.com.