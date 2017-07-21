Anthony is an excellent addition to our team with his deep expertise and strong client relationships throughout the region.

Wilmington Trust hired Anthony Viducic as director of Wealth and Fiduciary Planning for the New York metropolitan region. Viducic will develop customized wealth planning strategies and financial plans for high-net-worth individuals, families, and business owners. He’ll also manage client relationships, to make sure clients receive ongoing support and communication.

Viducic has more than 20 years of comprehensive estate and financial planning experience. Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, he served as a wealth management consultant with UBS Financial Services, where he assisted high-net-worth clients with estate, financial, philanthropic, and business transition planning needs. Earlier in his career, Viducic was a senior wealth strategist with PNC Bank Wealth Management, and was the manager of Trusteed IRA Services at Morgan Stanley Trust.

“Anthony is an excellent addition to our team with his deep expertise and strong client relationships throughout the region,” said Sharon Klein, Tri-State Region president for Wilmington Trust’s Wealth Advisory division. “As we continue our growth in the market, we are fortunate to continue to attract the best talent, like Anthony. I believe our clients will agree.”

He earned his Juris Doctor from St. John’s University School of Law, as well as a Masters of Law in Taxation from Villanova University School of Law. He also received a bachelor’s degree in Economics with a minor in Political Science from New York University.

Viducic is admitted to both the New York and New Jersey state bar associations, and is a member of the Federal Bar for the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. He holds the Series 7 and Series 66 securities licenses.

Viducic splits his time between Wilmington Trust’s New York office at 350 Park Ave., 9th Floor, and the Paramus, N.J. office at 45 Eisenhower Dr., 4th Floor. He can be contacted at (201)580-4656.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust’s Wealth Advisory offers a wide array of personal trust, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking*, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and in more than 90 countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit http://www.WilmingtonTrust.com.

