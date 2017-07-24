Darren Dupriest, President and CEO of Validity Screening Solutions, will present at the MO SHRM (Missouri Society for Human Resource Management) State Conference on the risks and compliance issues associated with using social media throughout the pre-employment process of recruiting and hiring.

“It is becoming the norm to check an applicant’s social media profile at some point in the hiring process,” says Dupriest. “It offers insights into a candidate that are difficult to find through traditional means such as resumes and applications.” As we venture into this new and unknown territory, there are plenty of legal landmines waiting to be stepped on. This presentation identifies these landmines and provides best practice guidelines for avoiding them.

Dupriest’s presentation, “From Likes to Lawsuits: The Risks of Engaging Social Media in the Hiring Process,” will highlight the risks involved when employers incorporate social media as part of the hiring process. Attendees can expect to learn how to define “Social Network Background Checks” as outlined by the Federal Trade Commission, how to avoid FCRA violations made when information is obtained from social media, and how to understand the EEOC’s view on social information impacting employment.

This presentation will be held at the Missouri SHRM State Conference on August 3, 2017 at Tan-Tar-A in Lake of the Ozarks, Mo. At 12:30p.

About Darren Dupriest

Darren Dupriest is the President and CEO of Validity Screening Solutions – his industry career beginning in 1992 with Clarence M. Kelley & Associates (CMKA). As president and owner, he directs all company functions including employment-related screenings, due diligence investigations, substance abuse testing, digital fingerprint capture, and many more services. During his career, this former licensed investigator has led investigations ranging from workers’ compensation fraud, embezzlement, merger and acquisition due diligence, along with sexual harassment and employee theft investigations.

Dupriest is frequently invited to speak at organizations such as the Kansas Association of School Business Officials, the Heartland Labor Law Conference, the International Public Management Association, the High Technology Crime Investigation Association, the Kansas City Safety and Health Council, as well as being featured speaker at SHRM conferences in eight states. He is a founding member of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS), an organization that now boasts over 600 members.

About Validity Screening Solutions

Validity Screening Solutions, located in Overland Park, Kan. provides compliance focused employment screening, drug testing, and hiring technology to organizations that want to hire confidently. Since 1992, Validity has offered a streamlined and cost-effective approach to employment screening by using the latest technology and compliance standards.