Hanley Wood's HIVE Conference Brings Innovation to Housing

Hanley Wood announced today the dean lineup and event itinerary for its premiere HIVE 2017 conference. Bringing together the brightest minds and talents to address the challenges in housing, HIVE 2017 will act as an incubator of forward-looking ideas, inspirations, and inventions that will enhance the way builders, architects, land developers, and place-makers think and work. It’s also an opportunity for attendees to connect and network with an exclusive lineup of C-suite, thought-leaders, policy makers and game-changers from an array of industries.

“During its launch last year, HIVE brought a spotlight on an age-old challenge of improving lives by enhancing housing and communities through innovation,” said Peter Goldstone, CEO of Hanley Wood. “In the short time since HIVE’s introduction in September 2016, HIVE has become an online community sharing ideas and attempting solutions for better housing. This year, the online community and the event combine to continue to provoke a conversation that inspires higher performance and new solutions for those involved with and responsible for our country’s current and future vision for housing.”

Over a two-day period, HIVE 2017 will present keynote addresses and educational content presented by innovative thought leaders, including CEOs, architects, authors, economists, and educators. Content and discussions will be driven by five transformative forces: Building Technology, Capital, Design, Strategy and Intel. Attendees will include academics, architects, builders, community planners, dealers and distributors, developers, manufacturers, policy makers, as well as leaders in technology, finance and government affairs. Here are what attendees can expect at HIVE 2017:

INDUSTRY-LEADING SPEAKERS

From award-winning authors to CEOs to economists, attendees will learn from some of the biggest and brightest minds in the housing space, including:



Carlo Ratti, director, MIT Senseable City Labs and founder Carlo Ratti Associati;

Steve Case, chairman and CEO, Revolution LLC; co-founder, America Online and author, The Third Wave;

Jason McLennan, CEO, McLennan Design, founder/creator, Living Building Challenge;

Maura McCarthy, cofounder, VP market development, Blu Homes;

Eve Picker, founder of Small Change;

James Chung, president, Reach Advisors;

Chip Conley, head of global hospitality and strategy, Airbnb;

John McManus, vice president and Editorial Director-Residential Group of Hanley Wood;

and many more.

HIVE 50 INNOVATORS RECOGNITION

HIVE 2017 also honors individuals who are at the vanguard of landscape-changing contributions with the HIVE 50 Innovators Award. HIVE 50 honorees will be carefully selected by a team of Hanley Wood editors, with the top innovator in each of the five categories to be announced and recognized during the HIVE event, plus a stage for budding innovators to share their as yet undiscovered ideas to help them capture opportunities to go mainstream and disrupt housing.

HIVE INNOVATION LOUNGE

The HIVE Innovation Lounge will highlight the latest technologies and products from companies across the country. Attendees will be able to visit exhibits, collect information, and network with their peers. A full list of participating companies can be found here.

UNPARALLELED, ONGOING INNOVATION

Before, during, and after the conference, the HIVE community offers in-depth, insightful, and important research to anyone in the housing realm to build the foundation for new initiatives and strategies on their path to success.

“Another important role for HIVE is to introduce the intersection of technology and housing and foster the integration of the two, which have been relatively independent to date,” said John McManus, vice president and Editorial Director-Residential Group of Hanley Wood. “It draws in the next generation of leaders who have a hunger and thirst for using their talents, resources and technologies to improve housing and its communities. HIVE, as this year’s theme states—Trust and Transformation: How Innovation Works—is a true investment in the future of housing and a pathway there.”

HIVE 2017 is supported by title and underwriting sponsor, Ply Gem, and founding sponsors, Electrolux, Kohler and Samsung. The conference takes place at the Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown, 900 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, on December 6 and 7, 2017. To register or for more information about the conference, please visit the website.

ABOUT HANLEY WOOD

Hanley Wood is the premier company serving the information, media, and marketing needs of the residential, commercial design, and construction industry. Utilizing the largest analytics- and editorial-driven construction industry database, the company provides business intelligence and data-driven services. The company produces award-winning media, high-profile executive events, and strategic marketing solutions.