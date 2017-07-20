Insurance Agents Can Get Ahead With New Groundbreaking Platform

"As one of the first companies to offer this type of personalized service to sell travel insurance, we are excited to see the impact TMQuotes.com has on the industry.” - Rajeev Shrivastava, CEO, VisitorsCoverage Inc.

With nearly half of all Americans utilizing some form of travel protection services since 2014, top travel insurance solution company VisitorsCoverage Inc. has launched TMQuotes, a new cloud-based solution platform which gives insurance agents the tools to sell all major international travel insurance products online, under their own brand. The online marketplace bridges the technological gap in the travel insurance industry and empowers agents to build their web presence and grow their product revenue, regardless of skill level.

Rajeev Shrivastava, CEO, VisitorsCoverage Inc., said the new service will fulfill a need in the industry. “TMQuotes gives every insurance agent the tools to be successful,” he said. “From increasing revenue and profits to saving time and money, the site offers myriad benefits to both agents and customers. As one of the first companies to offer this type of personalized service to sell travel insurance, we are excited to see the impact TMQuotes.com has on the industry.”

This innovative platform is backed by VisitorsCoverage Inc., a leader in the international travel insurance industry. With the travel insurance market share expected to generate more than $28 million over the next five years, TMQuotes provides a new avenue to accommodate expansion while bridging the technological gap, allowing agents to keep up.

Each agent can create their own unique marketplace through TMQuotes.com and begin selling travel insurance instantly, saving valuable time that can in turn be invested in focusing on sales and growing their business. The service comes at zero cost, charging no annual or maintenance fees and agents can access their portal from anywhere in the world on any device. From their marketplace dashboard, agents can see the revenues that they’re earning and collaborate directly with clients. Visit TMQuotes.com to sign up, set up and start selling.

About VisitorsCoverage Inc. — VisitorsCoverage Inc. is a pioneer of the global travel insurance industry, specializing in international travel insurance. Owning multiple patents and innovating creative technical tools, VisitorsCoverage Inc. is constantly striving to provide a helping hand to travelers around the world. By offering a solution that resides entirely online, the process of purchasing travel insurance is made simpler than ever, and completely hassle-free.