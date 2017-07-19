Josh Christensen “Hiring Josh, a seasoned leader in the healthcare sector, only enhances our healthcare portfolio. He’s been a great addition to the team and will continue to strengthen our presence in this market,” stated senior vice president, Mark Liska.

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) continues to advance in healthcare experience, recently hiring senior healthcare project manager, Josh Christensen. As a leader in healthcare construction, AP has successfully built several well-known medical facilities across the nation and looks to further its healthcare resume in the Midwest with Josh now on board.

Josh brings over nine years of healthcare experience overseeing multimillion-dollar new and remodel healthcare projects. Focusing his career in this field has equipped him with knowledge and understanding of the unique challenges and complexities that building in the healthcare environment presents, such as infection, dust and moisture control, utility shut-down coordination, patient privacy considerations, etc. His most recent work includes a new 107,000-sf green field replacement hospital for Western Wisconsin Health, formally Baldwin Area Medical Center, featuring a fully functioning Emergency Department, Surgery Suite featuring (2) OR’s and a C-Section/Procedure Room, Radiology Department featuring a new MRI and CT, In-Patient Wing and LDRP Suite, Clinic and PT/Rehabilitation Department.

“Healthcare has become such a specialized market with advances in technology, patient care and the evolving regulatory market that it takes a lot of experience, continued education and skill to master,” stated senior vice president, Mark Liska. “Hiring Josh, a seasoned leader in the healthcare sector, only enhances our healthcare portfolio. He’s been a great addition to the team and will continue to strengthen our presence in this market.”

Josh is already familiar with AP’s processes as he interned with AP in 2006, working on the Stillwater Library Renovation Project, which has made for a smooth transition. Even though processes at AP have developed over the last 11-years, Josh is handling the changes with ease. He is slated to be the senior project manager at St. Peter Security Hospital, scheduled to begin in the fall of 2017.

“AP is a well-respected contractor; a company I knew I wanted to get back to work for,” Josh mentioned. “With healthcare as my primary focus for the past nine years, I’m excited to bring that experience to the team and continue to expand in this market.”

Patient care and safety is AP’s top priority–following rigorous standards in infection control, dust and moisture prevention and control, implementing appropriate interim life safety measures, vibration mitigation, utility shut-down coordination, and patient privacy considerations, just to name a few. AP’s healthcare team includes more than 50 professionals certified in Healthcare Construction and Infection Control by the American Society of Healthcare Engineers (ASHE). AP’s experience ranges from new, large specialty medical campuses to occupied expansions at rural critical access hospitals. AP has partnered with many of the leading healthcare systems, some for more than 30 years. With this experience, AP thoroughly understands how to efficiently integrate key stakeholders and end users into the design/preconstruction and construction processes to ensure spaces meet the needs of today, and are flexible for the technologies of tomorrow.

